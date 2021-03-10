Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Balangan Regency, South Borneo Province (06:00 Mar 10 2021)
Description
Floods in Kab. Balangan, Prov. South Borneo
Update: Wednesday. March 10, 2021 at 06.00 WIB
Chronology:
- Due to the high rainfall in mountainous areas, the rivers in Halong sub-district overflowed
- Around 15.30 the water inundated the roads and houses near the Balangan river
Location
- Balangan Regency
- Halong District
- Liyu Village
Impact:
- 166 KK / 699 People Affected
- 151 Housing units submerged
- 1 place of worship
- 1 village warehouse
- 1 SDN Liyu
- 1 Puskesdes fruit
Effort:
- BPBD Kab. Balangan Monitoring and Coordination with related agencies / agencies
- TRC-PB / Volunteer-PB BPBD Balangan officers to continue to monitor areas with potential for tornadoes, landslides, floods and forest fires, land and report developments in the field
* State of the art:
- For now, the water is in the descent stage and the road can be passed by wheel 2 and wheel 4
Source: Kalak BPBD Kab. Balangan
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS BNPB
Call Center / Complaint Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
Balangan Regency, South Borneo Province
166
699
151