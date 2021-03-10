Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Balangan Regency, South Borneo Province (06:00 Mar 10 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Description

Floods in Kab. Balangan, Prov. South Borneo

Update: Wednesday. March 10, 2021 at 06.00 WIB

Chronology:

  • Due to the high rainfall in mountainous areas, the rivers in Halong sub-district overflowed
  • Around 15.30 the water inundated the roads and houses near the Balangan river

Location

  • Balangan Regency
  • Halong District
  • Liyu Village

Impact:

  • 166 KK / 699 People Affected
  • 151 Housing units submerged
  • 1 place of worship
  • 1 village warehouse
  • 1 SDN Liyu
  • 1 Puskesdes fruit

Effort:

  • BPBD Kab. Balangan Monitoring and Coordination with related agencies / agencies
  • TRC-PB / Volunteer-PB BPBD Balangan officers to continue to monitor areas with potential for tornadoes, landslides, floods and forest fires, land and report developments in the field

* State of the art:

  • For now, the water is in the descent stage and the road can be passed by wheel 2 and wheel 4

Source: Kalak BPBD Kab. Balangan

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS BNPB
Call Center / Complaint Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Select

Affected Area / Region: Balangan Regency, South Borneo Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 166

Affected Persons: 699

Damages

Damaged houses: 151 Damaged public buildings / facilities: 1

Related Content