Indonesia, Flooding in Asahan Regency, North Sumatra Province (23:00 Jun 17 2020)

Description

Moderate to high rainfall intensity with a long duration that fell on Wednesday and Thursday (23.00 WIB 17 to 05.00 WIB 18 June 2020) occurred in almost all regions of Asahan Regency and upstream areas (Simalungun Regency). This has an impact on rising and overflowing water discharges in several rivers and causing flooding in some areas. Clogged drainage and ditch makes the condition worse.

Flood covers the following areas:

Tinggi Raja Sub-district (Desa Terusan Tengah and Desa Tinggi Raja)

Setia Janji Sub-district (Bangun Sari Village, Sei Silau Tua Village, Sei Silau Barat Village and Urung Pane Village)

Buntu Pane Sub-sitrict (Buntu Pane Village, Karya Ambalutu Village, Ambalutu Village, Prapat Janji Village, Sei Silau Timur Village and Mekar Sari Village)

The variation in water level is around 50cm-100cm above the ground and around 15cm-50cm inside the house.

Other impacts:

Area of inundation in 3 subdistricts spread in 12 villages.

A total of 2,112 households were affected

Some areas of residents' plantations and plantations are flooded

4 houses of worship in 3 villages flooded

2 schools in 2 villages were flooded

The road connecting the Village and Hamlet is inundated and moderately abrasive

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Asahan Regency

Casualties

Affected Families: 2112

Affected Persons: 10560

Damages

Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 2 Damaged public buildings / facilities: 4 Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): The road connecting the Village and Hamlet is inundated and moderately abrasive Loss of livelihood sources: Plantation

News Source Link

https://medan.tribunnews.com/2020/06/18/banjir-di-tiga-kecamatan-kabupat...

https://news.detik.com/berita/d-5059479/banjir-landa-3-kecamatan-di-asah...

https://sumut.inews.id/berita/hujan-deras-114-rumah-dari-7-desa-di-asaha...

https://daerah.sindonews.com/read/73488/717/tujuh-desa-di-asahan-terenda...

https://faseberita.id/berita/114-rumah-tergenang-banjir-di-asahan-melipu...