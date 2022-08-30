Indonesia, Flooding in Asahan Regency (North Sumatra) (29 Aug 2022)

Sumatera Utara, Indonesia

Event Date : Mon, 29 Aug 2022

Impact Update Date : Mon, 29 Aug 2022 16:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Asahan

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Asahan, Prov. North Sumatra

• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rain causing the overflow of the Sei Silo River causing flooding on Monday, August 29, 2022 Pkl. 16.30 WIB

Preparedness:

• BPBD Prov. North Sumatra forwards the early warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the community to be aware of the threat of Hydrometeorological Disaster

Location :

• Kec. Tinggi Raja

- Ds. Terusan Tengah

- Ds. Tinggi Raja

Impacts:

• ± 120 families / 400 people affected

Infrastructure / Material Losses

• ± 120 housing units affected

• 1 unit of worship facilities affected

Effort :

• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Asahan conducts a quick review and coordinates with the sub-district/village and volunteers in the affected area

Up-to-date Condition:

Monday, August 29, 2022 Pkl. 18.00 WIB

• The weather is currently cloudy

• The flood has receded

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Asahan

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

