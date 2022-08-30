Indonesia, Flooding in Asahan Regency (North Sumatra) (29 Aug 2022)

Sumatera Utara, Indonesia
Event Date : Mon, 29 Aug 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000911-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Mon, 29 Aug 2022 16:30:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Asahan
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Asahan, Prov. North Sumatra
• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rain causing the overflow of the Sei Silo River causing flooding on Monday, August 29, 2022 Pkl. 16.30 WIB
Preparedness:
• BPBD Prov. North Sumatra forwards the early warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the community to be aware of the threat of Hydrometeorological Disaster
Location :
• Kec. Tinggi Raja
- Ds. Terusan Tengah
- Ds. Tinggi Raja
Impacts:
• ± 120 families / 400 people affected
Infrastructure / Material Losses
• ± 120 housing units affected
• 1 unit of worship facilities affected
Effort :
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Asahan conducts a quick review and coordinates with the sub-district/village and volunteers in the affected area
Up-to-date Condition:
Monday, August 29, 2022 Pkl. 18.00 WIB
• The weather is currently cloudy
• The flood has receded
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Asahan
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops