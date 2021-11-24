Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Asahan Regency (North Sumatra) (18 Nov 2021)
Sumatera Utara, Indonesia
Event Date : Thu, 18 Nov 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000992-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Thu, 18 Nov 2021 16:12:27
AFFECTED AREA/S
Asahan
DESCRIPTION
Early Warning:
• Valid 18 November 2021 at 07.00 WIB to 19 November 2021 at 07.00 WIB, which has the potential for the impact of heavy rains for the impact of Floods / Flashes to occur in the Prov. North Sumatra with Alert status (signature.bmkg.go.id)
Preparedness:
• BPBD Prov. North Sumatra forwards the early warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the community to be alert to the threat of Hydrometeorological disasters.
Chronology :
• Triggered by high-intensity rain which resulted in an increase and overflow of the Asahan River water discharge on Thursday, November 18, 2021, Pkl. 15.00 WIB
Location :
Regency. sharpen
district. Deep Bay
• Ds. Deep Bay
district. 4-way intersection
• Ds. Sei Dua Hulu (there are 15 flooded hamlets)
district. Faithful Promise
• Ds. Glare Maraja
Fatalities :
• 230 families / 5,952 people affected
Material Losses:
• ± 230 houses submerged
• Silau Maraja Dam, Setia Promise District, Silau Maraja Village, was damaged and the irrigation network was not functioning.
• 2 bridges damaged
• 15 road points experienced abrasion
• 1,500 Ha of damaged land
• 1 point Drainage line is damaged.
• 3 points Pond pond is broken
• Moderate abrasion of the edge of the Asahan river.
• TDC 20 - 50 cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Asahan reviews the location of the incident, conducts a quick review, coordinates with other related parties for disaster management
• BPBD Kab. Asahan urges residents to stay alert and move from home if the water continues to increase
• BPBD Kab. Asahan Provide logistical assistance to flood victims and set up emergency tents.
Latest Condition: Tuesday, 23/11/2021, 01.30 WIB
• District. Teluk Dalam : Gradually receding & is expected to continue to recede if the rain does not return
• District. Simpang Empat : It is observed that it is relatively increasing, it is estimated that it will continue to rise if the Asahan river water discharge continues to increase
• District. Faithful to the Promise: The Silau Maraja Dam is still damaged, the irrigation network is not functioning
Source :
• Bpk Hadi Prasetya, Head of Sub-Division of Logistics BPBD Kab. sharpen
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops