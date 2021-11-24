Indonesia, Flooding in Asahan Regency (North Sumatra) (18 Nov 2021)

Sumatera Utara, Indonesia

Event Date : Thu, 18 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000992-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Thu, 18 Nov 2021 16:12:27

AFFECTED AREA/S

Asahan

DESCRIPTION

Early Warning:

• Valid 18 November 2021 at 07.00 WIB to 19 November 2021 at 07.00 WIB, which has the potential for the impact of heavy rains for the impact of Floods / Flashes to occur in the Prov. North Sumatra with Alert status (signature.bmkg.go.id)

Preparedness:

• BPBD Prov. North Sumatra forwards the early warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the community to be alert to the threat of Hydrometeorological disasters.

Chronology :

• Triggered by high-intensity rain which resulted in an increase and overflow of the Asahan River water discharge on Thursday, November 18, 2021, Pkl. 15.00 WIB

Location :

Regency. sharpen

district. Deep Bay

• Ds. Deep Bay

district. 4-way intersection

• Ds. Sei Dua Hulu (there are 15 flooded hamlets)

district. Faithful Promise

• Ds. Glare Maraja

Fatalities :

• 230 families / 5,952 people affected

Material Losses:

• ± 230 houses submerged

• Silau Maraja Dam, Setia Promise District, Silau Maraja Village, was damaged and the irrigation network was not functioning.

• 2 bridges damaged

• 15 road points experienced abrasion

• 1,500 Ha of damaged land

• 1 point Drainage line is damaged.

• 3 points Pond pond is broken

• Moderate abrasion of the edge of the Asahan river.

• TDC 20 - 50 cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Asahan reviews the location of the incident, conducts a quick review, coordinates with other related parties for disaster management

• BPBD Kab. Asahan urges residents to stay alert and move from home if the water continues to increase

• BPBD Kab. Asahan Provide logistical assistance to flood victims and set up emergency tents.

Latest Condition: Tuesday, 23/11/2021, 01.30 WIB

• District. Teluk Dalam : Gradually receding & is expected to continue to recede if the rain does not return

• District. Simpang Empat : It is observed that it is relatively increasing, it is estimated that it will continue to rise if the Asahan river water discharge continues to increase

• District. Faithful to the Promise: The Silau Maraja Dam is still damaged, the irrigation network is not functioning

Source :

• Bpk Hadi Prasetya, Head of Sub-Division of Logistics BPBD Kab. sharpen

Informed By:

