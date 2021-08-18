Indonesia, Flooding in Asahan Regency, North Sumatra (16 Aug 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Asahan

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Asahan, Prov. North Sumatra

Chronology:

• Due to the moderate - high intensity of rain and gradually lasted for the last three days until Sunday, August 15, 2021, Pkl. 18.30 WIB to Monday, August 16, 2021, Pkl. 10.00 WIB in all areas of the Regency. sharpen. As a result, the water discharge rises/overflows in several rivers in the Kab. Sharpening, as well as many clogged/not smooth drains/troughs

Location:

• Kab. Asahan

• Kec. Pulo Bandring

• Kec. Setia Janji

• Kec. Sei Dadap

• Kec. Tinggi Raja

• Kec. Buntu Pane

• Kec. Air Joman

• Kec. Rawang Panca Arga

• Kec. Air Batu

• Kec. Simpang Empat

• Kec. B. P. Mandoge

• Kec. Kota Kisaran Timur

Fatalities:

• 707 families / 1,898 people affected

• 30 families evacuate

Material Losses:

• 707 housing units affected

• 3 units of educational facilities

• 3 units of worship facilities

• Submerged rice fields

Effort:

• BPBD Kab. Asahan together with the sub-district and village apparatuses carried out direct checks in the field to take an inventory of those affected and the damage to existing infrastructure.

• Educate disaster preparedness posts, health posts and public kitchens and provide basic needs for affected victims

• Coordinate with other related parties for disaster management

• Calling on residents to stay alert and move from their homes if the water continues to rise

Up-to-date Condition:

• Flood depth 50 - 150 cm

• Water in Ds. Sei Silau Tua, Ds. Sei Silau Barat & Ds. Ambalutu's work has completely receded

• Water in Ds. Sei Alim Hassak is gradually receding and is expected to continue to recede until tonight if the rain does not return

• Water in Ds. People's Land, Ds. Perks. Sei Dadap I/II, Ds. Tanjung Alam, Ds. Sei Kamah Baru, Ds. Bahung Sibatu-batu, Ds. Middle Canal, Ds. Rawang Lama, Ds. Rawang Pasar IV and Ds. Perks. Hessa continues to gradually recede & is expected to continue to recede until tomorrow morning if it doesn't rain again

• Water in Ds. Siumbut-umbut and Ds. The superior is still observed to be relatively stable

• Residents choose to stay at home even though their house is flooded

• High river sedimentation causes water to easily overflow if the water discharge is high due to heavy rainfall

Source :

BPBD Kab. Asahan

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops