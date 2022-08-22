Indonesia, Flooding in Asahan Regency, North Sumatera (20 Aug 2022)

Sumatera Utara, Indonesia
Event Date : Sat, 20 Aug 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000879-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Sat, 20 Aug 2022 17:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Asahan
DESCRIPTION
• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rainfall resulting in flooding on Saturday, August 20, 2022 Pkl. 17.00 WIB
Preparedness:
• BPBD Prov. North Sumatra forwards the early warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the community to be aware of the threat of Hydrometeorological Disaster
Location:
• Kec.Sei Dadap
• Kec.Tinggi Raja
• Kec.Pulo Bandring
• Kec.Rawang Panca Arga
• Kec.Meranti
• Kec.Air Batu
• Kec.Bp. Mandoge
• Kec.Kota Kisaran Barat
Impact:
• ± 1,715 households / 5,131 people affected
Further Info / Handling Efforts:
1 . Emergency Management
• N/A
2 . Education
• 3 education unit
3 . Health
• 1 Health Facility Unit
4 . Evacuation and Protection
• ± 6 families / 20 people evacuated
5 . Search and Rescue
• N/A
6 . Logistics
• N/A
7 . Infrastructure / Material Losses
• ± 1,715 houses
• 120 Ha of plantation land
• 435 Ha of rice fields, 1 unit of pond
• 5 drainage points, 19 waypoints
• 1 unit of the embankment is broken
• 2 units of worship facilities
• TDC ± 30 - 50 cm
8 . Economy
• N/A
9 . Early Recovery
• N/A
10 . Public Communication
• N/A
- Security
• TNI, POLRI
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Asahan conducts assessments and coordinates with local officials
Up-to-date Condition:
• Floods in some areas have receded
Source :
• Pusdalops BPBD Prov. North Sumatra
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
