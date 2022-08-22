Indonesia, Flooding in Asahan Regency, North Sumatera (20 Aug 2022)

Sumatera Utara, Indonesia

Event Date : Sat, 20 Aug 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000879-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Sat, 20 Aug 2022 17:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Asahan

DESCRIPTION

• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rainfall resulting in flooding on Saturday, August 20, 2022 Pkl. 17.00 WIB

Preparedness:

• BPBD Prov. North Sumatra forwards the early warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the community to be aware of the threat of Hydrometeorological Disaster

Location:

• Kec.Sei Dadap

• Kec.Tinggi Raja

• Kec.Pulo Bandring

• Kec.Rawang Panca Arga

• Kec.Meranti

• Kec.Air Batu

• Kec.Bp. Mandoge

• Kec.Kota Kisaran Barat

Impact:

• ± 1,715 households / 5,131 people affected

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

1 . Emergency Management

• N/A

2 . Education

• 3 education unit

3 . Health

• 1 Health Facility Unit

4 . Evacuation and Protection

• ± 6 families / 20 people evacuated

5 . Search and Rescue

• N/A

6 . Logistics

• N/A

7 . Infrastructure / Material Losses

• ± 1,715 houses

• 120 Ha of plantation land

• 435 Ha of rice fields, 1 unit of pond

• 5 drainage points, 19 waypoints

• 1 unit of the embankment is broken

• 2 units of worship facilities

• TDC ± 30 - 50 cm

8 . Economy

• N/A

9 . Early Recovery

• N/A

10 . Public Communication

• N/A

Security

• TNI, POLRI

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Asahan conducts assessments and coordinates with local officials

Up-to-date Condition:

• Floods in some areas have receded

Source :

• Pusdalops BPBD Prov. North Sumatra

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

