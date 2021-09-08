Indonesia, Flooding and Strong Winds in Buru Regency, Maluku (7 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Buru

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Hurry, Prov. Maluku

Chronology :

• Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds

Location :

• Kec. Namlea

- Ds. Namlea

• Kec. Batabyal

- Ds. Pela

• Kec. Weapa

- Ds. Waekasar

Impacts:

• 37 affected households (in data collection)

Material Losses:

• 37 housing

• 1 office

• 1 mosque

• 1 School

• Fallen tree

• 100 Ha of rice fields

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Buru has coordinated with local village officials to collect data on residents and agricultural land affected by the flood.

• BPBD of Buru Regency evacuates fallen trees

• The Buru Regency Government through the Buru BPBD distributes assistance to affected victims

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Buru

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb