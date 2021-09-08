Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding and Strong Winds in Buru Regency, Maluku (7 Sep 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Buru
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Hurry, Prov. Maluku
Chronology :
• Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds
Location :
• Kec. Namlea
- Ds. Namlea
• Kec. Batabyal
- Ds. Pela
• Kec. Weapa
- Ds. Waekasar
Impacts:
• 37 affected households (in data collection)
Material Losses:
• 37 housing
• 1 office
• 1 mosque
• 1 School
• Fallen tree
• 100 Ha of rice fields
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Buru has coordinated with local village officials to collect data on residents and agricultural land affected by the flood.
• BPBD of Buru Regency evacuates fallen trees
• The Buru Regency Government through the Buru BPBD distributes assistance to affected victims
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Buru
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
