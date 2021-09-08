Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding and Strong Winds in Buru Regency, Maluku (7 Sep 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

AFFECTED AREA/S

Buru

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Hurry, Prov. Maluku

Chronology :
• Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds

Location :
• Kec. Namlea
- Ds. Namlea
• Kec. Batabyal
- Ds. Pela
• Kec. Weapa
- Ds. Waekasar

Impacts:
• 37 affected households (in data collection)

Material Losses:
• 37 housing
• 1 office
• 1 mosque
• 1 School
• Fallen tree
• 100 Ha of rice fields

Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Buru has coordinated with local village officials to collect data on residents and agricultural land affected by the flood.
• BPBD of Buru Regency evacuates fallen trees
• The Buru Regency Government through the Buru BPBD distributes assistance to affected victims

Source :
• BPBD Kab. Buru

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Related Content