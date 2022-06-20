Indonesia, Flooding and Strong Wind in Western Seram Regency (Maluku) (18 Jun 2022)

Maluku, Indonesia

Event Date : Sat, 18 Jun 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000672-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Sat, 18 Jun 2022 13:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Seram Bagian Barat

DESCRIPTION

Flood & Strong Wind in Kab. West Seram, Prov. Maluku

• Chronology : Triggered by a fairly high intensity of rainfall accompanied by strong winds that occurred on Saturday, June 18, 2022, Pkl. 13:00 WIT

Location :

• Kec. Seram Barat

- Ds. Piru

- Ds. Eti

impacts:

• 67 families/335 people affected by flood

• 15 families affected by strong wind

• 8 families/45 people evacuated

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

1. Emergency Management

• There isn't any

2. Education

• There isn't any

3. Health

• There isn't any

4. Evacuation and Protection

• There isn't any

5. Search and Rescue

• There isn't any

6. Logistics

• There isn't any

7. Infrastructure / Material Losses

• 67 houses flooded

• 15 houses slightly damaged

8. Economy

• There isn't any

9. Early Recovery

• There isn't any

10. Public Communication

• Not distrubed

11. Security

• TNI/POLRI

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. West Seram coordinates with Social Service, PUPR, Satpol-PP and Firefighters to handle and collect data directly at the scene

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Western Seram

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

