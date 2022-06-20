Indonesia, Flooding and Strong Wind in Western Seram Regency (Maluku) (18 Jun 2022)

Maluku, Indonesia
Event Date : Sat, 18 Jun 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000672-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Sat, 18 Jun 2022 13:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Seram Bagian Barat
DESCRIPTION
Flood & Strong Wind in Kab. West Seram, Prov. Maluku
• Chronology : Triggered by a fairly high intensity of rainfall accompanied by strong winds that occurred on Saturday, June 18, 2022, Pkl. 13:00 WIT
Location :
• Kec. Seram Barat
- Ds. Piru
- Ds. Eti
impacts:
• 67 families/335 people affected by flood
• 15 families affected by strong wind
• 8 families/45 people evacuated
Further Info / Handling Efforts:
1. Emergency Management
• There isn't any
2. Education
• There isn't any
3. Health
• There isn't any
4. Evacuation and Protection
• There isn't any
5. Search and Rescue
• There isn't any
6. Logistics
• There isn't any
7. Infrastructure / Material Losses
• 67 houses flooded
• 15 houses slightly damaged
8. Economy
• There isn't any
9. Early Recovery
• There isn't any
10. Public Communication
• Not distrubed
11. Security
• TNI/POLRI
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. West Seram coordinates with Social Service, PUPR, Satpol-PP and Firefighters to handle and collect data directly at the scene
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Western Seram
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
