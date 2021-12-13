Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding and Strong Wind in South Lampung Regency (Lampung) (10 Dec 2021)

Lampung, Indonesia

Event Date : Fri, 10 Dec 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-001090-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Fri, 10 Dec 2021 17:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Lampung Selatan

DESCRIPTION

Chronology :
• Triggered by heavy rains accompanied by strong winds and caused flooding and fallen trees that hit residents' houses on Friday, 10 December 2021, Pkl. 17.00 WIB

Location :
Kab. Lampung Selatan
• Kec. Natar
-Ds. Hajimena
-Ds. Muara Putih
-Ds. Sidosari
-Ds. Tanjung Sari
• Kec. Tanjung Bintang
-Ds. Budi Lestari

Impacts:
• ± 865 families affected

Damages:
• ± 800 houses
• 4 houses heavily damaged
• 1 houses slightly damaged
• Flood depth 50 Cm

Effort :
• BPBD of South Lampung Regency reviewed the location and coordinated with local village officials and the Kecamatan Post.

Latest Condition:
• The weather is currently cloudy
• BPBD team headed to the location with the Regent to review the area

Source :
BPBD Kab. South Lampung

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

