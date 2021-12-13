Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding and Strong Wind in South Lampung Regency (Lampung) (10 Dec 2021)
Lampung, Indonesia
Event Date : Fri, 10 Dec 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-001090-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Fri, 10 Dec 2021 17:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Lampung Selatan
DESCRIPTION
Chronology :
• Triggered by heavy rains accompanied by strong winds and caused flooding and fallen trees that hit residents' houses on Friday, 10 December 2021, Pkl. 17.00 WIB
Location :
Kab. Lampung Selatan
• Kec. Natar
-Ds. Hajimena
-Ds. Muara Putih
-Ds. Sidosari
-Ds. Tanjung Sari
• Kec. Tanjung Bintang
-Ds. Budi Lestari
Impacts:
• ± 865 families affected
Damages:
• ± 800 houses
• 4 houses heavily damaged
• 1 houses slightly damaged
• Flood depth 50 Cm
Effort :
• BPBD of South Lampung Regency reviewed the location and coordinated with local village officials and the Kecamatan Post.
Latest Condition:
• The weather is currently cloudy
• BPBD team headed to the location with the Regent to review the area
Source :
BPBD Kab. South Lampung
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
