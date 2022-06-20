Indonesia, Flooding and Strong Wind in Morotai Island Regency (North Maluku) (15 Jun 2022)

Maluku Utara, Indonesia

Event Date : Wed, 15 Jun 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000666-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Wed, 15 Jun 2022 05:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Pulau Morotai

DESCRIPTION

Floods and Strong Winds in Kab. Morotai Island, Prov. North Maluku

• Chronology: triggered by heavy rains with high intensity and extreme weather resulting in floods and strong winds in the Kab. Morotai Island on Wednesday, 15 June 2022 05.00 WIT

Location :

• Kec. Morotai Selatan

- Ds. Gotalamo

- Ds. Muhajiri

- Ds. Wawama

- Ds. Sabatai Tua

• Kec. Morotai Timur

- Ds. Sambiki Baru

- Ds. Sambiki Tua

- Ds. Gamiamo

- Ds. Sangowo Barat

- Ds. Sangowo Induk

- Ds. Sangowo Timur

• Kec. Morotai Utara

- Ds. Lusuo

Impacts:

• 779 families / 3,637 people affected

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

1. Emergency Management

• There isn't any

2. Education

• There isn't any

3. Health

• There isn't any

4. Evacuation and Protection

• There isn't any

5. Search and Rescue

• There isn't any

6. Logistics

• There isn't any

7. Infrastructure / Material Losses

• 774 houses

8. Economy

• There isn't any

9. Early Recovery

• There isn't any

10. Public Communication

• Not distrubed

11. Security

• TNI - POLRI carry out security

Effort :

• Kab. BPBD Team. Morotai Island coordinates with relevant officials and OPD

• Kab. BPBD Team. Morotai Island conducts assessments as well as monitoring and evaluation at the scene

Urgent needs :

• Basic food assistance for flood-affected victims

• Drainage construction/improvement and river normalization

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops