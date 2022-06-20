Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding and Strong Wind in Morotai Island Regency (North Maluku) (15 Jun 2022)

Maluku Utara, Indonesia

Event Date : Wed, 15 Jun 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000666-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Wed, 15 Jun 2022 05:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Pulau Morotai

DESCRIPTION

Floods and Strong Winds in Kab. Morotai Island, Prov. North Maluku

• Chronology: triggered by heavy rains with high intensity and extreme weather resulting in floods and strong winds in the Kab. Morotai Island on Wednesday, 15 June 2022 05.00 WIT

Location :
• Kec. Morotai Selatan
- Ds. Gotalamo
- Ds. Muhajiri
- Ds. Wawama
- Ds. Sabatai Tua
• Kec. Morotai Timur
- Ds. Sambiki Baru
- Ds. Sambiki Tua
- Ds. Gamiamo
- Ds. Sangowo Barat
- Ds. Sangowo Induk
- Ds. Sangowo Timur
• Kec. Morotai Utara
- Ds. Lusuo

Impacts:
• 779 families / 3,637 people affected

Further Info / Handling Efforts:
1. Emergency Management
• There isn't any
2. Education
• There isn't any
3. Health
• There isn't any
4. Evacuation and Protection
• There isn't any
5. Search and Rescue
• There isn't any
6. Logistics
• There isn't any
7. Infrastructure / Material Losses
• 774 houses
8. Economy
• There isn't any
9. Early Recovery
• There isn't any
10. Public Communication
• Not distrubed
11. Security
• TNI - POLRI carry out security

Effort :
• Kab. BPBD Team. Morotai Island coordinates with relevant officials and OPD
• Kab. BPBD Team. Morotai Island conducts assessments as well as monitoring and evaluation at the scene

Urgent needs :
• Basic food assistance for flood-affected victims
• Drainage construction/improvement and river normalization

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

