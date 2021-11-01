Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding and Strong Wind in Luwu Regency, South Sulawesi (30 Oct 2021)
Sulawesi Selatan, Indonesia
Event Date : Sat, 30 Oct 2021
AHADID: AHA-FL-2021-000891-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Sat, 30 Oct 2021 19:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Luwu
DESCRIPTION
Chronology: caused by heavy rainfall with strong wind and strom
Location: Kec. Suli, Kec. Belopa Utara, Kec. Bua, Kec. Walenrang Barat, Kec. Walentang
Impacts: 249 families
Damages: 15 houses heavily damaged, 17 houses moderately damaged, 176 houses affected, 1 bridge,