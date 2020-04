Indonesia, Flooding and Storm in Jember, East Java (12:10, Apr 6 2020)

Description

At 12:10 (GMT+7) Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds caused some trees to fall, drainaage system could not accommodated due to constriction, water overflowed flooded the highway with water levels of 30-70 cm and overflowed into residential areas.

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Jember, East Java, Indonesia

Casualties

Affected Families: 22

Affected Persons: 110

Damages

Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 1

Access to early warning: Yes

News Source Link

https://www.antaranews.com/berita/1407042/banjir-genangi-tujuh-titik-di-...