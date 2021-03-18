Indonesia
Indonesia - Flooding and landslides update (AHA Centre, BNPB, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 March 2021)
- Heavy rain continues to affect parts of Java, causing flooding and landslides.
- As reported by the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre), 650 people have been affected and 120 houses have been damaged by flooding in Bojonegoro Regency (East Java Province). The same source also reports a landslide in Tangerang District (Banten Province), which has affected at least 500 residents and damaged one road infrastructure.
- According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), a tornado event occurred on 17 March in Banyuwangi Regency (East Java Province), damaging about 16 houses.
- Orange alerts for heavy rain and strong wind have been issued for most of Java. On 18-19 March, light to moderate rain is forecast over the already affected areas.