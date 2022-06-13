Indonesia, Flooding and Landslides in North Bengkulu Regency (Bengkulu) (12 Jun 2022)

Bengkulu, Indonesia

Event Date : Sun, 12 Jun 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000653-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Sun, 12 Jun 2022 10:10:31

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bengkulu Utara

DESCRIPTION

Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rain in Kab. North Bengkulu for 3 consecutive days resulted in flooding on Sunday, 12 June 2022, Pkl. 02:00 WIB. BPBD Kab. North Bengkulu coordinates with Lais Police to carry out emergency handling by installing Police Lines at 4 locations where landslides occur so that road users are more careful. Elements involved : BPBD Kab. North Bengkulu, Police & community