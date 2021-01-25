Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding and landslides in Manado City, North Sulawesi Province (17:02 Jan 22 2021)
Description
Chronology:
• Due to high-intensity rain, the Sawangan and Tondano watersheds overflowed on Friday, 22 January 2021 at 12.00 WITA
Update: Sunday, January 24, 2021, at 09.30 WIB
Location:
Sub-District:
Malalayang, Wanea, Sario, Paal Dua, Tikala, Wenang, Tuminting, Singkil.
Fatalities :
• 2 people dead (data collection)
• 1 person seriously injured
• 1 person slightly injured
• 2,021 people evacuated
Material loss:
• 10 housing units heavily damaged
• 3 housing units moderately damaged
• 1 housing unit affected
• 27 primary school units affected
• 7 junior high school units affected
• ± 30 points of landslides (data collection)
• water height surface: 50 - 400 cms
Action underatke:
• BPBD Manado City coordinates with BPBD North Sulawesi Province, TNI - Polri, Basarnas, Volunteers and related agencies to carry out evacuation and data collection.
Latest situation:
• The flood has receded
• The electricity network is back to normal
• Certain operator cellular networks have returned to normal
Urgent needs:
• Fast food
• Alkon
• Heavy equipment
• Blankets
• Mattress
• Evacuation Equipment
• Logistics
Source:
• Pusdalops BPBD Manado City Mrs. Lee Bawole
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll-Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
