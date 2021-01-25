Indonesia, Flooding and landslides in Manado City, North Sulawesi Province (17:02 Jan 22 2021)

Description

Chronology:

• Due to high-intensity rain, the Sawangan and Tondano watersheds overflowed on Friday, 22 January 2021 at 12.00 WITA

Update: Sunday, January 24, 2021, at 09.30 WIB

Location:

Sub-District:

Malalayang, Wanea, Sario, Paal Dua, Tikala, Wenang, Tuminting, Singkil.

Fatalities :

• 2 people dead (data collection)

• 1 person seriously injured

• 1 person slightly injured

• 2,021 people evacuated

Material loss:

• 10 housing units heavily damaged

• 3 housing units moderately damaged

• 1 housing unit affected

• 27 primary school units affected

• 7 junior high school units affected

• ± 30 points of landslides (data collection)

• water height surface: 50 - 400 cms

Action underatke:

• BPBD Manado City coordinates with BPBD North Sulawesi Province, TNI - Polri, Basarnas, Volunteers and related agencies to carry out evacuation and data collection.

Latest situation:

• The flood has receded

• The electricity network is back to normal

• Certain operator cellular networks have returned to normal

Urgent needs:

• Fast food

• Alkon

• Heavy equipment

• Blankets

• Mattress

• Evacuation Equipment

• Logistics

Source:

• Pusdalops BPBD Manado City Mrs. Lee Bawole

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll-Free)

Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Manado City, North Sulawesi Province

Casualties

Death: 2

Injured: 2

Affected Families: 404

Affected Persons: 2021

Displaced Persons: 2021

Damages

Damaged houses: 14 Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 27