Indonesia, Flooding and Landslides in Mamuju Regency (West Sulawesi) (12 Jun 2022)

Sulawesi Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Sun, 12 Jun 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000652-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Sun, 12 Jun 2022 10:08:09

AFFECTED AREA/S

Mamuju

DESCRIPTION

Chronology : Triggered by a fairly high intensity of rainfall on Sunday, June 12, 2022, Pkl. 15.00 WITA upstream accompanied by the overflow of several rivers caused by blockage of tree trunks and unstable soil structure

Efforts: BPBD Kab. Mamuju coordinates with relevant agencies to carry out monitoring, data collection and evacuation. Elements involved : BPBD Kab. Mamuju, TNI/POLRI, local OPD & volunteers