Indonesia, Flooding and Landslides in Lampung Barat (Lampung) (13 Nov 2022)

Lampung, Indonesia

Event Date : Sun, 13 Nov 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-001313-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Sun, 13 Nov 2022 10:15:12

AFFECTED AREA/S

Lampung Barat

DESCRIPTION

Chronology: Triggered by high intensity rain which gradually over time causing the Way Semangka river to overflow. The rain that gradually took a long time also caused the soil structure to become unstable, causing landslides at several points in the Kab. West Lampung on Sunday, 13 Nov 2022, Pkl. 13:00 WIB (early morning)

Location: District. Behind the Hill, Pekon Padang Cahya Kec. Sukau, Buay Nyerupa Village, Sukamulya Village, Pagar Dewa Village Kec. Belalau, Sukarame Village Kec. Batu Brak, Shell Village, Kuta Besi Village, Sukaraja Village Kec. Lumbok Seminung, Pekon Kagungan

Casualties: Kec. Behind the Hill ; 1 KK affected Kec. Sukau : ± 30 families affected (still in data collection) Kec. Belalau : ± 6 people affected (still in data collection) Kec. Batu Brak : ± 10 families affected (still in data collection) Kec. Lumbok Seminung : Still in data collection

Efforts : BPBD Kab. West Lampung coordinates with the TNI/Polri, the Task Force for each Village, Public Health Centers, the SAR team and other relevant agencies to collect data, evacuate and handle it. The joint team helps residents clean up flood & landslide materials

Recent Conditions: Rain with light intensity is still occurring. The team together with the community work together to clean up landslide materials that cover the road. Heavy equipment is urgently needed for further cleaning At locations that experience flooding, the water discharge has gradually receded