Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Yapen Islands Regency, Papua (14 Sep 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Kepulauan Yapen
DESCRIPTION
Floods and Landslides in Kab. Yapen Islands, Prov. Papua
Update : Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 14.30 WIB
Chronology :
• Heavy rainfall resulted in floods and landslides on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 06.00 WIT
Location :
Distrik. Yapen Selatan
• Kel. Serui Kota:
• Kp. Imandoa
• Kp. Manaini
• Kp. Rawa Gang 1
• Kp. Cina Tua
• Kel. Tarau
• Kp. Bawai,
Distrik. Anotaurei
Impacts:
• Data Collection
Material Losses:
Flood :
• 85 housing units submerged (in data collection)
• 1 unit of Hospital
• BKPSBM Training Center
• Flood level 1.5 meters
Landslide:
• 2 housing units affected by landslide
Effort :
• Kab. BPBD TEAM. The Yapen Islands inspected the location of the incident and carried out data collection.
• Papua Province BPBD Coordinates with South Yapen District and Regency BPBD
Constraint :
• Access Location covered by wood material
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Kep. Yapen
• Pusdalops BPBD Prov. Papua
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalop