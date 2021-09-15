Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Yapen Islands Regency, Papua (14 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kepulauan Yapen

DESCRIPTION

Floods and Landslides in Kab. Yapen Islands, Prov. Papua

Update : Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 14.30 WIB

Chronology :

• Heavy rainfall resulted in floods and landslides on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 06.00 WIT

Location :

Distrik. Yapen Selatan

• Kel. Serui Kota:

• Kp. Imandoa

• Kp. Manaini

• Kp. Rawa Gang 1

• Kp. Cina Tua

• Kel. Tarau

• Kp. Bawai,

Distrik. Anotaurei

Impacts:

• Data Collection

Material Losses:

Flood :

• 85 housing units submerged (in data collection)

• 1 unit of Hospital

• BKPSBM Training Center

• Flood level 1.5 meters

Landslide:

• 2 housing units affected by landslide

Effort :

• Kab. BPBD TEAM. The Yapen Islands inspected the location of the incident and carried out data collection.

• Papua Province BPBD Coordinates with South Yapen District and Regency BPBD

Constraint :

• Access Location covered by wood material

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Kep. Yapen

• Pusdalops BPBD Prov. Papua

