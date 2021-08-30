Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Wajo Regency, South Sulawesi (28 Aug 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Wajo
DESCRIPTION
Chronology :
• Due to high rainfall intensity and the Lajokka, Walennae and several other tributaries overflowing on Saturday, August 28, 2021, 01.20 WITA
Location :
• Kec. Tanasitolo
- Ds. Inalipue
- Ds. Pajalele
• Kec. Tempe
- Kel. Atakkae
- Kel. Maddukelleng
- Kel. Salomenraleng
- Kel. Laelo
- Kel. Teddaopu
- Kel. Siengkang
• Kec. Sajoanging
- Ds. Sakkoli
• Kec. Majauleng
- Ds. Liu
• Kec. Pitumpanua
- Banjir di 26 Desa/Kel
• Kec. Gilireng
- Kel. Gilireng
- Ds. Mamminasae
• Kec. Keera
- Kel. Ballere
- Kel. Benteng
• Kec. Penrang
- Ds. Benteng
• Kec. Maniangpajo
- Kel. Tangkoli
• Kec. Pammana
- Ds. Pallawarukka
• Kec. Sabbangparu
- Ds. Salotengnga
- Ds. Ujungpero
- Ds. Pallimae
- Ds. Tadangpalie
Casualties:
• 5956 KK / 19769 Affected people
• 1 displaced
Material Losses:
• 1 house heavily damage
• 5 house mdoerately damage
• 5607 House Units submerged
• 46 public facilities
• 3717 Ha of submerged rice fields and plantations
• 3 Avalanche Points
• 4 Bridge
• flood depth 50-170 CM
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Wajo inspected the location, conducted a quick assessment and cleaned up materials due to floods and landslides.
• BPBD Kab. Wajo and related agencies evacuate at several points
• Flood Handling Coordination Meeting by the Regent and Deputy Regent of Wajo with the relevant OPD and site review
Urgent needs:
• Basic Food, Kitchen Tools, Medicine
• Home and bridge repairment
• Normalization of drains
Advanced Condition:
• Light Rainy Weather
• Floods have receded, but some locations are still flooded with a flood depth of 100 Cm,
Source :
Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Wajo
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops