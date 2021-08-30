Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Wajo Regency, South Sulawesi (28 Aug 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Wajo

DESCRIPTION

Chronology :

• Due to high rainfall intensity and the Lajokka, Walennae and several other tributaries overflowing on Saturday, August 28, 2021, 01.20 WITA

Location :

• Kec. Tanasitolo

- Ds. Inalipue

- Ds. Pajalele

• Kec. Tempe

- Kel. Atakkae

- Kel. Maddukelleng

- Kel. Salomenraleng

- Kel. Laelo

- Kel. Teddaopu

- Kel. Siengkang

• Kec. Sajoanging

- Ds. Sakkoli

• Kec. Majauleng

- Ds. Liu

• Kec. Pitumpanua

- Banjir di 26 Desa/Kel

• Kec. Gilireng

- Kel. Gilireng

- Ds. Mamminasae

• Kec. Keera

- Kel. Ballere

- Kel. Benteng

• Kec. Penrang

- Ds. Benteng

• Kec. Maniangpajo

- Kel. Tangkoli

• Kec. Pammana

- Ds. Pallawarukka

• Kec. Sabbangparu

- Ds. Salotengnga

- Ds. Ujungpero

- Ds. Pallimae

- Ds. Tadangpalie

Casualties:

• 5956 KK / 19769 Affected people

• 1 displaced

Material Losses:

• 1 house heavily damage

• 5 house mdoerately damage

• 5607 House Units submerged

• 46 public facilities

• 3717 Ha of submerged rice fields and plantations

• 3 Avalanche Points

• 4 Bridge

• flood depth 50-170 CM

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Wajo inspected the location, conducted a quick assessment and cleaned up materials due to floods and landslides.

• BPBD Kab. Wajo and related agencies evacuate at several points

• Flood Handling Coordination Meeting by the Regent and Deputy Regent of Wajo with the relevant OPD and site review

Urgent needs:

• Basic Food, Kitchen Tools, Medicine

• Home and bridge repairment

• Normalization of drains

Advanced Condition:

• Light Rainy Weather

• Floods have receded, but some locations are still flooded with a flood depth of 100 Cm,

Source :

Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Wajo

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops