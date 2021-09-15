Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Tasikmalaya Regency, West Java (13 Sep 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Tasikmalaya
DESCRIPTION
Floods and Landslides in Kab. Tasikmalaya, Prov. West Java
Chronology :
• Due to high intensity rain and the overflow of the Cilangla river on Monday 13 September 2021 at 04.00 WIB
Location :
• Kec. Parungponteng
• Ds. Cibungur
• Kec. Karangnunggal
• Ds. Cikukulu
• Ds. Karangnunggal
• Ds. Cikupa
• Ds. Ciawi
• Kec. Bojongasih
• Ds. Girijaya
• Ds. Bojongasih
• Ds. Cikadongdong
• Kec. Culamega
• Ds. Bojongsari
• Ds. Cikuya
• Kec. Cibalong
• Ds. Ereunpalay
• Kec. Cipatujah
• Ds. Tobongjaya
• Ds. Cipatujah
• Ds. Bantarkalong
• Kec. Bantarkalong
• Ds. Hergarwangi
• Kec. Sodonghilir
• Ds. Parumasan
• Kec. Cineam
• Ds. Cikondang
• Kec. Sukaratu
• Ds. Tawangbanteng
Fatalities :
• Data Collection
Material Losses:
• 2 houses moderately damage
• 14 houses slightly damage
• 63 House Units are flooded
• 11 road
• 50 Ha of submerged agricultural land
• 1 Unit TPT RB
Effort :
• Tasikmalaya Regency BPBD conducted a rapid assessment of the location of the incident.
• Tasikmalaya Regency BPBD Coordinate with related offices/agencies.
• Tasikmalaya Regency BPBD coordinates with West Java Province BPBD.
Latest Condition:
• Sunny Cloudy Weather Conditions
• Landslide in Ds. Tobongjaya The road is cut off and cannot be passed by 2 and 4-wheeled vehicles
• The condition of water still inundates roads and settlements in 2 villages, impact data collection is still in process, BPBD has send 2 rubber boats and personnel to evacuate and help temporarily cross residents
• Floods in Bantarkalong and Cipatujah have receded
Source :
• Pusdalops BPBD Prov. West Java
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Tasikmalaya
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops