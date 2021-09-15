Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Tasikmalaya Regency, West Java (13 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Tasikmalaya

DESCRIPTION

Floods and Landslides in Kab. Tasikmalaya, Prov. West Java

Chronology :

• Due to high intensity rain and the overflow of the Cilangla river on Monday 13 September 2021 at 04.00 WIB

Location :

• Kec. Parungponteng

• Ds. Cibungur

• Kec. Karangnunggal

• Ds. Cikukulu

• Ds. Karangnunggal

• Ds. Cikupa

• Ds. Ciawi

• Kec. Bojongasih

• Ds. Girijaya

• Ds. Bojongasih

• Ds. Cikadongdong

• Kec. Culamega

• Ds. Bojongsari

• Ds. Cikuya

• Kec. Cibalong

• Ds. Ereunpalay

• Kec. Cipatujah

• Ds. Tobongjaya

• Ds. Cipatujah

• Ds. Bantarkalong

• Kec. Bantarkalong

• Ds. Hergarwangi

• Kec. Sodonghilir

• Ds. Parumasan

• Kec. Cineam

• Ds. Cikondang

• Kec. Sukaratu

• Ds. Tawangbanteng

Fatalities :

• Data Collection

Material Losses:

• 2 houses moderately damage

• 14 houses slightly damage

• 63 House Units are flooded

• 11 road

• 50 Ha of submerged agricultural land

• 1 Unit TPT RB

Effort :

• Tasikmalaya Regency BPBD conducted a rapid assessment of the location of the incident.

• Tasikmalaya Regency BPBD Coordinate with related offices/agencies.

• Tasikmalaya Regency BPBD coordinates with West Java Province BPBD.

Latest Condition:

• Sunny Cloudy Weather Conditions

• Landslide in Ds. Tobongjaya The road is cut off and cannot be passed by 2 and 4-wheeled vehicles

• The condition of water still inundates roads and settlements in 2 villages, impact data collection is still in process, BPBD has send 2 rubber boats and personnel to evacuate and help temporarily cross residents

• Floods in Bantarkalong and Cipatujah have receded

Source :

• Pusdalops BPBD Prov. West Java

• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Tasikmalaya

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

