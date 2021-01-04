Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Tanjungpinang City, Riau Islands Province (08:00 Jan 2 2021)
Description
Chronology:
Caused by high-intensity rainfall and unstable soil condition on Saturday, 2 January 2021, at 08.00 WIB
Location:
Tanjung Pinang Kota Sub-district, Tanjung Pinang Barat Sub-district, Tanjung Pinang Timur Sub-district, and Bukit Bestari Sub-district
Casualty:
137 people affected (data collection)
The number of refugees (still in data collection)
Material Loss:
- Still in data collection
Latest Condition:
Electricity and clean water (PDAM) networks closed in several affected areas;
The flood has receded;
Local BPBD conducts rapid assessments, evacuations, and coordinates with related agencies;
BPBD Prov. Kep Riau has established refugee tents and public kitchens;
Source: Andhika Sekertari BPBD Tanjungpinang & Pak Hardin Darlog Bpbd Prov Kep Riau
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Call Center Number: 117 (Toll-Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
