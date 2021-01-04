Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Tanjungpinang City, Riau Islands Province (08:00 Jan 2 2021)

Description

Chronology:

Caused by high-intensity rainfall and unstable soil condition on Saturday, 2 January 2021, at 08.00 WIB

Location:

Tanjung Pinang Kota Sub-district, Tanjung Pinang Barat Sub-district, Tanjung Pinang Timur Sub-district, and Bukit Bestari Sub-district

Casualty:

  • 137 people affected (data collection)

  • The number of refugees (still in data collection)

Material Loss:

  • Still in data collection

Latest Condition:

  • Electricity and clean water (PDAM) networks closed in several affected areas;

  • The flood has receded;

  • Local BPBD conducts rapid assessments, evacuations, and coordinates with related agencies;

  • BPBD Prov. Kep Riau has established refugee tents and public kitchens;

Source: Andhika Sekertari BPBD Tanjungpinang & Pak Hardin Darlog Bpbd Prov Kep Riau

Informed by:

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Tanjungpinang City, Riau Islands Province

Affected Families: 28
Affected Persons: 137

