Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Subulussalam City (15:00 Nov 23 2020)
Description
Dear. Head of BNPB
Reported by DH Kej;
FLOOD AND LANDSLIDE IN SUBULUSSALAM CITY
Update: Thursday, 26 November 2020, Pkl. 14.26 WIB
Chronology: High intensity rain and unstable soil on, Monday, November 23, 2020 at Pkl. 15.00 WIB
Fatalities :
- Kec. Sultan Daulat: 310 families / 1,302 people affected
- Kec. Longkib: 260 families / 881 people affected
- Kec. Negotiation: 355 families / 1,254 people affected
Total affected: 925 families / 3,437 people
Material Disadvantages:
- Kec. Sultan Daulat: ± 310 housing units affected
- Kec. Longkib: ± 260 housing units affected
- Kec. Negotiation: ± 355 housing units affected
Total houses affected: 925 units
Urgent needs :
- Logistics
- Improved landslide management
- Construction of talud / gabions on river banks
Source:
BPBD of Subulussalam City
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Subulussalam City, Aceh Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 925
Affected Persons: 3437
Damages
Damaged houses: 925