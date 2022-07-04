Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Southwest Maluku Regency (Maluku) (29 Jun 2022)

Maluku, Indonesia

Event Date : Wed, 29 Jun 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000709-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Wed, 29 Jun 2022 20:36:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Maluku Barat Daya

DESCRIPTION

Floods and Landslides in Kab. Southwest Maluku, Prov. Kep. Maluku

• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rain accompanied by unstable soil structure on Thursday, 29 June 2022, Pkl. 20.36 WIT

Location :

• Kec. P. Romang

- Ds. Jesuru

• Kec. Damer

- Ds. Wulur

Impacts:

• 88 families / 418 people displaced

Material Losses

• 64 housing units

• 4 bridge units

• Flood depth 50 - 70 Cm

Effort :

• BPBD of Southwest Maluku Regency forwards weather early warning information from BMG Maluku to the community

• The BPBD of Southwest Maluku Regency is coordinating with the Village/Sub-district government and has formed a District-level Rapid Response Team (TRC) for further handling efforts

• BPBD of Southwest Maluku Regency conducted data collection on the number of displaced persons, as well as data collection on community settlements damaged by the disaster.

• BPBD of Southwest Maluku Kaupaten submits an Incident Report to the PB BPBD Pusdalops of Maluku Province.

Status :

• The Southwest Maluku Regent issued a decision on the Determination of Emergency Response Status for Floods and Landslides Number: 362 -209 of 2022, and the validity period is from June 30 to July 13 2022 /14 (fourteen) days

Source :

• Pusdalops BPBD Prov. Maluku

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

