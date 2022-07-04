Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Southwest Maluku Regency (Maluku) (29 Jun 2022)

Maluku, Indonesia
Event Date : Wed, 29 Jun 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000709-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Wed, 29 Jun 2022 20:36:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Maluku Barat Daya
DESCRIPTION
Floods and Landslides in Kab. Southwest Maluku, Prov. Kep. Maluku
• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rain accompanied by unstable soil structure on Thursday, 29 June 2022, Pkl. 20.36 WIT
Location :
• Kec. P. Romang
- Ds. Jesuru
• Kec. Damer
- Ds. Wulur
Impacts:
• 88 families / 418 people displaced
Material Losses
• 64 housing units
• 4 bridge units
• Flood depth 50 - 70 Cm
Effort :
• BPBD of Southwest Maluku Regency forwards weather early warning information from BMG Maluku to the community
• The BPBD of Southwest Maluku Regency is coordinating with the Village/Sub-district government and has formed a District-level Rapid Response Team (TRC) for further handling efforts
• BPBD of Southwest Maluku Regency conducted data collection on the number of displaced persons, as well as data collection on community settlements damaged by the disaster.
• BPBD of Southwest Maluku Kaupaten submits an Incident Report to the PB BPBD Pusdalops of Maluku Province.
Status :
• The Southwest Maluku Regent issued a decision on the Determination of Emergency Response Status for Floods and Landslides Number: 362 -209 of 2022, and the validity period is from June 30 to July 13 2022 /14 (fourteen) days
Source :
• Pusdalops BPBD Prov. Maluku
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
