Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in South Bolaang Mongondow Regency (North Sulawesi) (23 Aug 2022)

Sulawesi Utara, Indonesia

Event Date : Tue, 23 Aug 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000897-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Tue, 23 Aug 2022 15:45:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bolaang Mongondow Selatan

DESCRIPTION

Cause: Heavy rainfall

Location:
● Kec. Posigadan, Ds. Molosifat, Ds. Lion, Ds. Saibuah, Ds. Meyambanga, Ds. Meyambanga Timur, Ds. Momalia III, Ds. Momalia II, Ds. Momalia I, Ds. Pilolahunga

● Kec. Pinolosian Tengah, Ds. Tobayagan

Efforts: BPBD coordinate with relevant agencies, conduct SAR operation, and established evacuation centre

Latest condition: Flood gradually receded

