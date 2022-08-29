Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in South Bolaang Mongondow Regency (North Sulawesi) (23 Aug 2022)

Sulawesi Utara, Indonesia
Event Date : Tue, 23 Aug 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000897-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Tue, 23 Aug 2022 15:45:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Bolaang Mongondow Selatan
DESCRIPTION
Cause: Heavy rainfall
Location:
● Kec. Posigadan, Ds. Molosifat, Ds. Lion, Ds. Saibuah, Ds. Meyambanga, Ds. Meyambanga Timur, Ds. Momalia III, Ds. Momalia II, Ds. Momalia I, Ds. Pilolahunga
● Kec. Pinolosian Tengah, Ds. Tobayagan
Efforts: BPBD coordinate with relevant agencies, conduct SAR operation, and established evacuation centre
Latest condition: Flood gradually receded