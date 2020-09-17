Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Sorong City West Papua Province. (10:52 Sep 16 2020)

Description

Cause :

High intensity rainfall on 16 Sep 2020 and instable soil structure caused flooding and landslide in Sorong City, West Papua.

Location:

Kota Sorong

Kec. Sorong

  • Kel. Klademak

  • Kel. Remu Utara

Kec. Sorong Utara

  • Kel. Malaingkedi

Kec. Sorong Manoi

  • Kel. Malabutor

Impact :

  • 2 dead due to landslide

  • BPBD still conducting data collection on the disaster tally

  • Submerged house is still under data collection

  • 1 house damaged due to landslide

  • water height 10-100 cm

Upaya :

  • BPBD of Sorong City is conducting rapid assessment and coordinating with BASARNAS, TNI/POLRI for evacuation.

  • BPBD recommends people at the location to stay vigilant

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Sorong City, West Papua Province

Casualties

Damages

Damaged houses: 1

