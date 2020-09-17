Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Sorong City West Papua Province. (10:52 Sep 16 2020)
Description
Cause :
High intensity rainfall on 16 Sep 2020 and instable soil structure caused flooding and landslide in Sorong City, West Papua.
Location:
Kota Sorong
Kec. Sorong
Kel. Klademak
Kel. Remu Utara
Kec. Sorong Utara
- Kel. Malaingkedi
Kec. Sorong Manoi
- Kel. Malabutor
Impact :
2 dead due to landslide
BPBD still conducting data collection on the disaster tally
Submerged house is still under data collection
1 house damaged due to landslide
water height 10-100 cm
Upaya :
BPBD of Sorong City is conducting rapid assessment and coordinating with BASARNAS, TNI/POLRI for evacuation.
BPBD recommends people at the location to stay vigilant
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Sorong City, West Papua Province
Casualties
Damages
Damaged houses: 1