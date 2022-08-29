Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Singkawang City (West Kalimantan) (27 Aug 2022)

Kalimantan Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Sat, 27 Aug 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000904-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Sat, 27 Aug 2022 17:45:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Singkawang

DESCRIPTION

Floods and Landslides in Singkawang City, Prov. West Kalimantan

• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rain with a long duration from noon (27/8/2022) to night (27/8/2022) causing flooding / puddles along with landslides at a number of points in the Singkawang City area on Saturday , August 27, 2022 17.45 WIB

Preparedness:

• BPBD Prov. West Kalimantan forwards the early warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the community to be aware of the threat of Hydrometeorological Disaster

Location :

• Kec. Singkawang Barat

- Kel. Pasiran

• Kec. Singkawang Selatan

- Kel. Sedau

- Kel. Sagatani

- Kel. Sejangkung

Impacts:

• 3 families / 10 people affected by landslide

• ± 500 families affected by Flood

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

1. Emergency Management

• There isn't any

2. Education

• There isn't any

3. Health

• 1 hospital unit affected by flood

4. Evacuation and Protection

• 127 HH / 427 persons displaced

5. Search and Rescue

• There isn't any

6. Logistics

• There isn't any

7. Infrastructure / Material Losses

• 3 RB houses were affected by landslides

• ± 627 housing units affected by flooding

• TDC 30 - 70 Cm

8. Economy

• There isn't any

9. Early Recovery

• There isn't any

10. Public Communication

• There isn't any

11. Security

• TNI, POLRI

Effort :

• Singkawang City BPBD coordinates with related OPD.

• The Singkawang City BPBD went to the location and carried out handling and assessment efforts.

• Singkawang City BPBD together with volunteers clean up landslide material.

Up-to-date Condition:

• It is observed that there are still puddles with a TMA of ± 30 - 70 Cm.

• BPBD officers together with elements of volunteers and OPD are still on standby at the location for monitoring

• Landslide material cleaning will be carried out tomorrow (28/08)

Urgent needs :

• Logistics

• Clothing

• Food

Elements involved:

• Singkawang City BPBD

• Propokim

• Department of Public Works

• South & West Singkawang District

• Sedau & Pasiran Village

• TNI

• POLRI

• BPBD Volunteers

Source :

• Singkawang City BPBD

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

