Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Singkawang City (West Kalimantan) (27 Aug 2022)

Kalimantan Barat, Indonesia
Event Date : Sat, 27 Aug 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000904-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Sat, 27 Aug 2022 17:45:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Singkawang
DESCRIPTION
Floods and Landslides in Singkawang City, Prov. West Kalimantan
• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rain with a long duration from noon (27/8/2022) to night (27/8/2022) causing flooding / puddles along with landslides at a number of points in the Singkawang City area on Saturday , August 27, 2022 17.45 WIB
Preparedness:
• BPBD Prov. West Kalimantan forwards the early warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the community to be aware of the threat of Hydrometeorological Disaster
Location :
• Kec. Singkawang Barat
- Kel. Pasiran
• Kec. Singkawang Selatan
- Kel. Sedau
- Kel. Sagatani
- Kel. Sejangkung
Impacts:
• 3 families / 10 people affected by landslide
• ± 500 families affected by Flood
Further Info / Handling Efforts:
1. Emergency Management
• There isn't any
2. Education
• There isn't any
3. Health
• 1 hospital unit affected by flood
4. Evacuation and Protection
• 127 HH / 427 persons displaced
5. Search and Rescue
• There isn't any
6. Logistics
• There isn't any
7. Infrastructure / Material Losses
• 3 RB houses were affected by landslides
• ± 627 housing units affected by flooding
• TDC 30 - 70 Cm
8. Economy
• There isn't any
9. Early Recovery
• There isn't any
10. Public Communication
• There isn't any
11. Security
• TNI, POLRI
Effort :
• Singkawang City BPBD coordinates with related OPD.
• The Singkawang City BPBD went to the location and carried out handling and assessment efforts.
• Singkawang City BPBD together with volunteers clean up landslide material.
Up-to-date Condition:
• It is observed that there are still puddles with a TMA of ± 30 - 70 Cm.
• BPBD officers together with elements of volunteers and OPD are still on standby at the location for monitoring
• Landslide material cleaning will be carried out tomorrow (28/08)
Urgent needs :
• Logistics
• Clothing
• Food
Elements involved:
• Singkawang City BPBD
• Propokim
• Department of Public Works
• South & West Singkawang District
• Sedau & Pasiran Village
• TNI
• POLRI
• BPBD Volunteers
Source :
• Singkawang City BPBD
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops