Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Serang Regency (Banten) (31 May 2022)

Banten, Indonesia

Event Date : Tue, 31 May 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000621-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Tue, 31 May 2022 17:40:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Serang

DESCRIPTION

Floods & Landslides in Kab. Serang, Prov. Banten

• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rainfall accompanied by poor drainage, causing flooding on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, Pkl. 17:40 WIB

Location :
• Kec. Cikande
- Ds. Nambo Udik
- Ds. Sukatani

• Kec. Tunjung Teja
- Ds. Malanggah

• Kec. Cinangka
- Ds. Kamasan

• Kec. Anyer
- Ds. Bandulu

Impacts:
• 170 families/605 people affected

Further Info / Handling Efforts:
1. Emergency Management
• Coordination, data collection & site monitoring
2. Education
• There isn't any
3. Health
• There isn't any
4. Evacuation and Protection
• There isn't any
5. Search and Rescue
• There isn't any
6. Logistics
• There isn't any
7. Infrastructure / Material Losses
• 169 housing units affected
• 1 unit of hospital housing (landslide)
• 1 mosque affected
• Flood depth ± 50 cm
8. Economy
• There isn't any
9. Early Recovery
• There isn't any
10. Public Communication
• Not distrubed
11. Security
• TNI/POLRI

Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Serang to the location and coordinate with relevant agencies to collect data and handle it
• BPBD Kab. Serang evacuates Modern factory employees using 1 unit of rubber boat

Elements involved:
• BPBD Kab. Serang
• Koramil
• Polsek
• PMI Kab. Serang
• Tagana Kab. Serang
• District/Village/affected communities
• BPD Kamasan Village

Source :
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Serang

