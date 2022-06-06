Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Serang Regency (Banten) (31 May 2022)

Banten, Indonesia
Event Date : Tue, 31 May 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000621-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Tue, 31 May 2022 17:40:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Serang
DESCRIPTION
Floods & Landslides in Kab. Serang, Prov. Banten
• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rainfall accompanied by poor drainage, causing flooding on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, Pkl. 17:40 WIB
Location :
• Kec. Cikande
- Ds. Nambo Udik
- Ds. Sukatani
• Kec. Tunjung Teja
- Ds. Malanggah
• Kec. Cinangka
- Ds. Kamasan
• Kec. Anyer
- Ds. Bandulu
Impacts:
• 170 families/605 people affected
Further Info / Handling Efforts:
1. Emergency Management
• Coordination, data collection & site monitoring
2. Education
• There isn't any
3. Health
• There isn't any
4. Evacuation and Protection
• There isn't any
5. Search and Rescue
• There isn't any
6. Logistics
• There isn't any
7. Infrastructure / Material Losses
• 169 housing units affected
• 1 unit of hospital housing (landslide)
• 1 mosque affected
• Flood depth ± 50 cm
8. Economy
• There isn't any
9. Early Recovery
• There isn't any
10. Public Communication
• Not distrubed
11. Security
• TNI/POLRI
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Serang to the location and coordinate with relevant agencies to collect data and handle it
• BPBD Kab. Serang evacuates Modern factory employees using 1 unit of rubber boat
Elements involved:
• BPBD Kab. Serang
• Koramil
• Polsek
• PMI Kab. Serang
• Tagana Kab. Serang
• District/Village/affected communities
• BPD Kamasan Village
Source :
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Serang