Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Serang Regency (Banten) (31 May 2022)

Banten, Indonesia

Event Date : Tue, 31 May 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000621-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Tue, 31 May 2022 17:40:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Serang

DESCRIPTION

Floods & Landslides in Kab. Serang, Prov. Banten

• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rainfall accompanied by poor drainage, causing flooding on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, Pkl. 17:40 WIB

Location :

• Kec. Cikande

- Ds. Nambo Udik

- Ds. Sukatani

• Kec. Tunjung Teja

- Ds. Malanggah

• Kec. Cinangka

- Ds. Kamasan

• Kec. Anyer

- Ds. Bandulu

Impacts:

• 170 families/605 people affected

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

1. Emergency Management

• Coordination, data collection & site monitoring

2. Education

• There isn't any

3. Health

• There isn't any

4. Evacuation and Protection

• There isn't any

5. Search and Rescue

• There isn't any

6. Logistics

• There isn't any

7. Infrastructure / Material Losses

• 169 housing units affected

• 1 unit of hospital housing (landslide)

• 1 mosque affected

• Flood depth ± 50 cm

8. Economy

• There isn't any

9. Early Recovery

• There isn't any

10. Public Communication

• Not distrubed

11. Security

• TNI/POLRI

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Serang to the location and coordinate with relevant agencies to collect data and handle it

• BPBD Kab. Serang evacuates Modern factory employees using 1 unit of rubber boat

Elements involved:

• BPBD Kab. Serang

• Koramil

• Polsek

• PMI Kab. Serang

• Tagana Kab. Serang

• District/Village/affected communities

• BPD Kamasan Village

Source :

• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Serang