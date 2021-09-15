Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Serang City, Banten (14 Sep 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Kota Serang
DESCRIPTION
Floods and Landslides in Serang City, Prov. Banten
Chronology :
• Due to heavy rain and causing Floods, Landslides and Strong Winds on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 01.00 WIB
Location :
Kota Serang
• Kec. Serang
• Kel. Unyur : Komplek BIP
• Kec. Cipocok Jaya
• Kel. Cipocok Jaya : Citra Gading blok J RT12 RW.11
• Kel. Kasemen : Link. Kedung leles
• Kel. Keseman : Kp. Lebak, Ponpes Abdul gofur
• Kec. Taktakan
• Kal. Cilowong
Impacts:
• ± 102 affected HHs (in data collection)
• Refugees in data collection
• 44 displaced
Material Losses:
Flood
• 102 housing units affected (in data collection)
• 1 unit of Ponpes affected
• Flood depth 40 - 150 Cm
Landslide
• 1 point in Sempu Seroja RT/RW 03/15
• 1 point in Cigengge - Cilowong
Effort :
• Serang City BPBD team reviewed the location and conducted a quick assessment.
• The City BPBD team attacked to evacuate affected residents.
• The Serang City BPBD team draws water using Alkon.
Latest Condition:
• The weather is clear, the flood has not subsided
• Flood depth 50-150 cm
Source :
• Serang City BPBD Pusdalops
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
