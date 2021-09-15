Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Serang City, Banten (14 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kota Serang

DESCRIPTION

Floods and Landslides in Serang City, Prov. Banten

Chronology :

• Due to heavy rain and causing Floods, Landslides and Strong Winds on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 01.00 WIB

Location :

Kota Serang

• Kec. Serang

• Kel. Unyur : Komplek BIP

• Kec. Cipocok Jaya

• Kel. Cipocok Jaya : Citra Gading blok J RT12 RW.11

• Kel. Kasemen : Link. Kedung leles

• Kel. Keseman : Kp. Lebak, Ponpes Abdul gofur

• Kec. Taktakan

• Kal. Cilowong

Impacts:

• ± 102 affected HHs (in data collection)

• Refugees in data collection

• 44 displaced

Material Losses:

Flood

• 102 housing units affected (in data collection)

• 1 unit of Ponpes affected

• Flood depth 40 - 150 Cm

Landslide

• 1 point in Sempu Seroja RT/RW 03/15

• 1 point in Cigengge - Cilowong

Effort :

• Serang City BPBD team reviewed the location and conducted a quick assessment.

• The City BPBD team attacked to evacuate affected residents.

• The Serang City BPBD team draws water using Alkon.

Latest Condition:

• The weather is clear, the flood has not subsided

• Flood depth 50-150 cm

Source :

• Serang City BPBD Pusdalops

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

