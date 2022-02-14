Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Purbalingga Regency (Central Java) (9 Feb 2022)

Jawa Tengah, Indonesia

Event Date : Wed, 09 Feb 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000165-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Wed, 09 Feb 2022 19:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Purbalingga

DESCRIPTION

Cause: Landslide in Klawing River cause flooding and overflowing of Klawind River

Location: Kec. Kaligodang, Ds. Penaruban

Efforts:

- BPBD in Purbalingga Regency conduct assessments

- BPBD in Purbalingga Regency coordinate with relevant agencies such as BBWS, Village Govertment, PSDA, TNI and Police