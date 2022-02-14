Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Purbalingga Regency (Central Java) (9 Feb 2022)
Jawa Tengah, Indonesia
Event Date : Wed, 09 Feb 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000165-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Wed, 09 Feb 2022 19:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Purbalingga
DESCRIPTION
Cause: Landslide in Klawing River cause flooding and overflowing of Klawind River
Location: Kec. Kaligodang, Ds. Penaruban
Efforts:
- BPBD in Purbalingga Regency conduct assessments
- BPBD in Purbalingga Regency coordinate with relevant agencies such as BBWS, Village Govertment, PSDA, TNI and Police