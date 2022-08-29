Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Penajem Paser Utara Regency (North Kalimantan) (26 Aug 2022)

Kalimantan Timur, Indonesia

Event Date : Thu, 25 Aug 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000896-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Fri, 26 Aug 2022 15:35:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Penajam Paser Utara

DESCRIPTION

Floods & Landslides in Kab. North Penajam Paser (PPU), Prov. North Kalimantan

UPDATE : Thursday, August 25, 2022, Pkl. 16:35 WIB

• Chronology : Triggered by rain with moderate to heavy intensity on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, Pkl. 23:49 WITA and high tides and exacerbated by the lack of proper sewerage in the area, resulting in flooding on Thursday, August 25, 2022, Pkl. 00:30 WITA

Preparedness:

• BPBD Prov. East Kalimantan forwards the early warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the community to be aware of the threat of Hydrometeorological Disaster

Location :

• Kec. Waru

- Ds. Bangun Mulya

• Kec. Penajam

- Ds. Nenang

- Ds. Sungai Parit

- Ds. Nipah-nipah

- Ds. Lawe-lawe

Impacts:

• ± 137 HHs affected (still in data collection)

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

1. Emergency Management

• Site review, TMA monitoring and data collection

2. Education

• There isn't any

3. Health

• There isn't any

4. Evacuation and Protection

• There isn't any

5. Search and Rescue

• There isn't any

6. Logistics

• Consumption sharing from PHKT & RU V PERTAMINA

7. Infrastructure / Material Losses

Total ± 137 housing units affected

• TDC ± 5 to 100 cm

8. Economy

• There isn't any

9. Early Recovery

• There isn't any

10. Public Communication

• Not distrubed

11. Security

• TNI/Polri

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. PPU coordinates with all related elements to collect data & clean up landslide materials in Kel. Nipah-nipah

• BPBD Kab. PPU is still at the location to monitor TMA

Latest Condition : Thursday, August 25, 2022, Pkl. 15:35 WITA

• The water gradually recedes

• Distribution of consumption for flood-affected victims from PHKT and RU V PERTAMINA

Elements involved:

1. POLRES Kab. PPU

2. BPBD Kab. PPU

3. Babinsa

4. Bhabinkamtimbnas

5. PUPR Service for Irrigation

6. Ex. Nipah-nipah

7. Ex. Lawe-lawe

7. LPM Lawe-lawe

8. Ru V Pertamina

9. PHKT Lawe-lawe

10. PLN

11. Head of RT. 01, 05 & 06 Ex. Lawe-lawe

12. Sharpening Koramil

12. Citizens

Source :

• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Penajam Paser Utara (PPU)

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

