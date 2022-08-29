Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Penajem Paser Utara Regency (North Kalimantan) (26 Aug 2022)

News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Kalimantan Timur, Indonesia

Event Date : Thu, 25 Aug 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000896-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Fri, 26 Aug 2022 15:35:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Penajam Paser Utara

DESCRIPTION

Floods & Landslides in Kab. North Penajam Paser (PPU), Prov. North Kalimantan
UPDATE : Thursday, August 25, 2022, Pkl. 16:35 WIB

• Chronology : Triggered by rain with moderate to heavy intensity on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, Pkl. 23:49 WITA and high tides and exacerbated by the lack of proper sewerage in the area, resulting in flooding on Thursday, August 25, 2022, Pkl. 00:30 WITA

Preparedness:
• BPBD Prov. East Kalimantan forwards the early warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the community to be aware of the threat of Hydrometeorological Disaster

Location :
• Kec. Waru
- Ds. Bangun Mulya

• Kec. Penajam
- Ds. Nenang
- Ds. Sungai Parit
- Ds. Nipah-nipah
- Ds. Lawe-lawe

Impacts:
• ± 137 HHs affected (still in data collection)

Further Info / Handling Efforts:
1. Emergency Management
• Site review, TMA monitoring and data collection
2. Education
• There isn't any
3. Health
• There isn't any
4. Evacuation and Protection
• There isn't any
5. Search and Rescue
• There isn't any
6. Logistics
• Consumption sharing from PHKT & RU V PERTAMINA
7. Infrastructure / Material Losses
Total ± 137 housing units affected
• TDC ± 5 to 100 cm
8. Economy
• There isn't any
9. Early Recovery
• There isn't any
10. Public Communication
• Not distrubed
11. Security
• TNI/Polri

Effort :
• BPBD Kab. PPU coordinates with all related elements to collect data & clean up landslide materials in Kel. Nipah-nipah
• BPBD Kab. PPU is still at the location to monitor TMA

Latest Condition : Thursday, August 25, 2022, Pkl. 15:35 WITA
• The water gradually recedes
• Distribution of consumption for flood-affected victims from PHKT and RU V PERTAMINA

Elements involved:
1. POLRES Kab. PPU
2. BPBD Kab. PPU
3. Babinsa
4. Bhabinkamtimbnas
5. PUPR Service for Irrigation
6. Ex. Nipah-nipah
7. Ex. Lawe-lawe
7. LPM Lawe-lawe
8. Ru V Pertamina
9. PHKT Lawe-lawe
10. PLN
11. Head of RT. 01, 05 & 06 Ex. Lawe-lawe
12. Sharpening Koramil
12. Citizens

Source :
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Penajam Paser Utara (PPU)

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

Related Content