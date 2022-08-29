Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Penajem Paser Utara Regency (North Kalimantan) (26 Aug 2022)

Kalimantan Timur, Indonesia
Event Date : Thu, 25 Aug 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000896-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Fri, 26 Aug 2022 15:35:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Penajam Paser Utara
DESCRIPTION
Floods & Landslides in Kab. North Penajam Paser (PPU), Prov. North Kalimantan
UPDATE : Thursday, August 25, 2022, Pkl. 16:35 WIB
• Chronology : Triggered by rain with moderate to heavy intensity on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, Pkl. 23:49 WITA and high tides and exacerbated by the lack of proper sewerage in the area, resulting in flooding on Thursday, August 25, 2022, Pkl. 00:30 WITA
Preparedness:
• BPBD Prov. East Kalimantan forwards the early warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the community to be aware of the threat of Hydrometeorological Disaster
Location :
• Kec. Waru
- Ds. Bangun Mulya
• Kec. Penajam
- Ds. Nenang
- Ds. Sungai Parit
- Ds. Nipah-nipah
- Ds. Lawe-lawe
Impacts:
• ± 137 HHs affected (still in data collection)
Further Info / Handling Efforts:
1. Emergency Management
• Site review, TMA monitoring and data collection
2. Education
• There isn't any
3. Health
• There isn't any
4. Evacuation and Protection
• There isn't any
5. Search and Rescue
• There isn't any
6. Logistics
• Consumption sharing from PHKT & RU V PERTAMINA
7. Infrastructure / Material Losses
Total ± 137 housing units affected
• TDC ± 5 to 100 cm
8. Economy
• There isn't any
9. Early Recovery
• There isn't any
10. Public Communication
• Not distrubed
11. Security
• TNI/Polri
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. PPU coordinates with all related elements to collect data & clean up landslide materials in Kel. Nipah-nipah
• BPBD Kab. PPU is still at the location to monitor TMA
Latest Condition : Thursday, August 25, 2022, Pkl. 15:35 WITA
• The water gradually recedes
• Distribution of consumption for flood-affected victims from PHKT and RU V PERTAMINA
Elements involved:
1. POLRES Kab. PPU
2. BPBD Kab. PPU
3. Babinsa
4. Bhabinkamtimbnas
5. PUPR Service for Irrigation
6. Ex. Nipah-nipah
7. Ex. Lawe-lawe
7. LPM Lawe-lawe
8. Ru V Pertamina
9. PHKT Lawe-lawe
10. PLN
11. Head of RT. 01, 05 & 06 Ex. Lawe-lawe
12. Sharpening Koramil
12. Citizens
Source :
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Penajam Paser Utara (PPU)
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops