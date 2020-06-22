Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Pangandaran Regency, Jawa Barat Province (09:00 Jun 19 2020)

Description

Location:

Pangandaran Regency, Jawa Barat Province including: Cijulang Subdistrict (Cijulang & Kondangjajar Village)

Impact:

289 households impacted

289 house sumerged (30-60cm)

80 hectare rice field inundated

908 persons affected

Chronology:

Due to heavy rainfall and Jaoji Cijulan river overflowed. Apart from high rainfall in the last two days, sea water also rises during high tide, resulting in river water overflowing due to being pushed by sea water. landslides also occurred in the Harumandala Cigugur route, causing the road to be buried so that vehicles cannot be passed.

News Source Link

https://www.harapanrakyat.com/2020/06/diguyur-hujan-puluhan-hektar-sawah...