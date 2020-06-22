Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Pangandaran Regency, Jawa Barat Province (09:00 Jun 19 2020)
Description
Location:
Pangandaran Regency, Jawa Barat Province including: Cijulang Subdistrict (Cijulang & Kondangjajar Village)
Impact:
289 households impacted
289 house sumerged (30-60cm)
80 hectare rice field inundated
908 persons affected
Chronology:
Due to heavy rainfall and Jaoji Cijulan river overflowed. Apart from high rainfall in the last two days, sea water also rises during high tide, resulting in river water overflowing due to being pushed by sea water. landslides also occurred in the Harumandala Cigugur route, causing the road to be buried so that vehicles cannot be passed.
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Pangandaran Regency
Casualties
Affected Families: 289
Affected Persons: 908
Damages
Damaged houses: 289 Loss of livelihood sources: 80 Hectare rice field inundated
News Source Link
https://www.harapanrakyat.com/2020/06/diguyur-hujan-puluhan-hektar-sawah...