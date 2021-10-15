Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Padang Panjang City, West Sumatra (13 Oct 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Padang Panjang

DESCRIPTION

Floods and Landslides in Padang Panjang, Prov. West Sumatra

Chronology :

• Floods occur due to high rainfall intensity and a long period of time from 13.30 WIB to 17.00 WIB with a fairly large water discharge and cannot be accommodated in the existing drainage channels.

• The flood occurred on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 17.00 WIB.

Location :

Banjir

Kec. Padang Panjang Barat

• Kel. Pasar Usang

• Kel. Pasar Baru

• Kel. Kampung Manggis

• Kel. Balai-balai

Kec. Padang Panjang Timur

• Kel. Koto Panjang

• Kel. Ngalau

• Kel. Sigando

Landslide

• Kel. Ganting

Impacts:

• ± 120 affected HHs (in data collection)

Material Losses:

• ± 120 houses affected (in data collection)

• Affected mosques (in data collection)

• Flood depth ± 20-80 cm

Effort :

• The Padang Panjang City BPBD TRC Team, Satpol-PP, Fire Service, Social Service, Environment Perkim Service and Non-Governmental Organizations attempted to extract water that had flooded residents' houses to expedite clogged drainage.

• Padang Panjang City BPBD distributed aid for flood victims which was immediately handed over by the Mayor of Padang Panjang accompanied by the Head of Padang Panjang City BPBD and the Social Service and other staff.

Latest Condition:

• At 18.00 WIB the water has receded and the situation is conducive

• Until now the joint team of BPBD, Satpol-PP Damkar, Social Service and other relevant agencies together with the community are still working to help clean up flood-affected people's homes

Source :

• BPBD Padang Panjang City

