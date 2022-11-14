Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Oku Selatan (South Sumatra) (13 Nov 2022)

Sumatera Selatan, Indonesia

Event Date : Sun, 13 Nov 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-001312-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Sun, 13 Nov 2022 09:58:49

AFFECTED AREA/S

Ogan Komering Ulu Selatan

DESCRIPTION

Chronology: Triggered by rain with a high intensity which resulted in flooding and landslides that occured on 13 November 2022, Pkl. 04:00 WIB

Location: Kec. Warkuk Ranau Selatan, Ds. Kota Batu; Kec. Sungai Are, Ds. Hujan Mas

Korban Jiwa: 600 families affected and 31 people displaced

Material losses: 600 units of houses affected, 2 suspension bridges affected, 6 units of RB houses, 700 meters experienced landslides and PDAM infrastructure was damaged. TDC 50-100 cm.

Efforts: BPBD Kab. South Oku coordinates with the affected District/Village government to collect data

Up-to-date conditions: the electricity went out at 04:00 WIB until reporting date. The flood has begun to recede; the landslide disasters has not yet been resolved and roads are not accessible.