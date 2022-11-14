Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Oku Selatan (South Sumatra) (13 Nov 2022)

Sumatera Selatan, Indonesia
Event Date : Sun, 13 Nov 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-001312-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Sun, 13 Nov 2022 09:58:49
AFFECTED AREA/S
Ogan Komering Ulu Selatan
DESCRIPTION
Chronology: Triggered by rain with a high intensity which resulted in flooding and landslides that occured on 13 November 2022, Pkl. 04:00 WIB
Location: Kec. Warkuk Ranau Selatan, Ds. Kota Batu; Kec. Sungai Are, Ds. Hujan Mas
Korban Jiwa: 600 families affected and 31 people displaced
Material losses: 600 units of houses affected, 2 suspension bridges affected, 6 units of RB houses, 700 meters experienced landslides and PDAM infrastructure was damaged. TDC 50-100 cm.
Efforts: BPBD Kab. South Oku coordinates with the affected District/Village government to collect data
Up-to-date conditions: the electricity went out at 04:00 WIB until reporting date. The flood has begun to recede; the landslide disasters has not yet been resolved and roads are not accessible.