Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in North Luwu Regency, South Sulawesi (28 Aug 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Luwu Utara

DESCRIPTION

Chronology :

• The high rainfall since the last 2 days in the upper reaches of the Rongkong river, upstream of the Radda river, and the small Petambua river due to sedimentation after the 2020 flash flood caused uncontrolled overflows that inundated residential areas.

• Time of occurrence on Saturday, August 28 at 23.00 WITA

Location :

• Kec. Baebunta

- Ds. Radda

• Kec. Malangke Barat

- Ds. Cenning

- Ds. Wara

- Ds. Limbong Wara

• Kec. Baebunta Selatan

- Ds. Lembang-lembang

Casualties:

• Kec. Baebunta : 1 person evacuated, 187 families affected (In data collection)

• Kec. Malangke Barat : (In Data Collection)

• Kec. Baebunta Selatan: 320 families / 1060 people affected (In data collection)

Material Losses:

• Kec. Baebunta (Floo depth 30-50 Cm)

- The Trans Sulawesi National Road (Palopo _Masamba) was submerged, now it can be passed

- 2 embankment

• Kec. Malangke Barat

- 500 houses

- 2 government office

- 19 Places Worship

- 3 School

- 520 Ha of plantation and agricultural Area

• Kec. Baebunta Selatan

- road access

- 1 unit of elementary school

- 4 mosque

- 1 Pustu

- 1 Village Office Unit

- 3 Bridge

- 100 Ha of submerged agricultural land

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. North Luwu and related agencies Conduct a quick assessment at the scene.

• TRC BPBD Kab. North Luwu together with the local government monitored the flood water level at the time of the incident to prevent motorized vehicles from being caught in the flood at the scene.

• BPBD Kab. North Luwu Carry out the evacuation of 1 resident who was trapped in the flood and has been evacuated to his family's house.

Urgent needs:

• Repair of broken embankments

• Emergency repair of flooded wooden bridge

• Logistics assistance

• Improvement of residential drainage which is starting to become shallow due to sedimentation

• Information Early warning if there is a potential for heavy rain to the community.

• Heavy Equipment Assistance for Normalization of Petambua Small River

Latest Condition:

• The current flood has begun to recede with water levels ranging from 30 - 40 cm

• BPBD urges residents to stay ready to face flood events due to extreme weather.

Source :

• BPBD Kab. North Luwu

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops