Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in North Kayong Regency, West Kalimantan (13 Jul 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kayong Utara

DESCRIPTION

Floods and Landslides in Kab. North Kayong, Prov. West Kalimantan

Update : Saturday, July 17, 2021, Pkl. 06.00 WIB

Chronology :

• Due to extreme weather that lasted from the night of Tuesday, July 13, 2021, it resulted in floods, hurricanes and landslides.

Location :

Kec.Sukadana

Ds.Sedahan Jaya

Ds.Sejahtera

Kec.Simpang Hilir

Ds.Sei Mata-mata

Ds.Medan Jaya

Kec.Pulau Maya

Ds.Tanjung Satai

Ds.Satai Lestari

Ds.Kemboja

Dsn.Besar

Dsn.Kecil

Casualty:

Flood

• 4,845 households evacuated to the Pulau Maya and Sukadana sub-district offices

Landslide

• 1 Person MD

• 1 Missing Person in search

• 2 Persons LR

Material Losses:

Flood

• 5,114 units of submerged houses

• Road

• Flood depth ±30-100 cm.

Landslide

• 1 Houses totally damage

• landslides hit the road and 2 electricity pillar.

Effort :

• BPBD and District Social Service Office. North Kayong carries out a review of the refugee camps

• BPBD Kab. North Kayong remains on standby and monitoring the development of water debit

• BPBD Kab. North Kayong Evacuate residents to safe places such as school buildings, village offices, Swallow Houses, multi-purpose buildings

• BPBD Kab. North Kayong Provide food assistance and cooking utensils, mats, blankets.

• BPBD Kab. North Kayong urges the public to always be aware of extreme weather.

Current condition:

• Sunny weather

• 1 Missing Person who is the victim of a landslide so far has not been found.

• The water level is around 10-30 cm and the water debit is gradually decreasing.

• The community cannot carry out their usual activities, shops are flooded, only some of which are open are in Tanjung Satai Village, Dusun Tanjung.

• Transportation by vehicle is not possible, people walk and use life jackets and makeshift equipment to evacuate goods.

Urgent needs:

Clean water

Blanket

Fast food

Inflatable boat

Status:

• Emergency Response 14 to 27 July 2021

Source:

• BPBD West Kalimantan Head

• BPBD of North Kayong Regency

