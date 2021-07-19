Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in North Kayong Regency, West Kalimantan (13 Jul 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Kayong Utara
DESCRIPTION
Floods and Landslides in Kab. North Kayong, Prov. West Kalimantan
Update : Saturday, July 17, 2021, Pkl. 06.00 WIB
Chronology :
• Due to extreme weather that lasted from the night of Tuesday, July 13, 2021, it resulted in floods, hurricanes and landslides.
Location :
Kec.Sukadana
Ds.Sedahan Jaya
Ds.Sejahtera
Kec.Simpang Hilir
Ds.Sei Mata-mata
Ds.Medan Jaya
Kec.Pulau Maya
Ds.Tanjung Satai
Ds.Satai Lestari
Ds.Kemboja
Dsn.Besar
Dsn.Kecil
Casualty:
Flood
• 4,845 households evacuated to the Pulau Maya and Sukadana sub-district offices
Landslide
• 1 Person MD
• 1 Missing Person in search
• 2 Persons LR
Material Losses:
Flood
• 5,114 units of submerged houses
• Road
• Flood depth ±30-100 cm.
Landslide
• 1 Houses totally damage
• landslides hit the road and 2 electricity pillar.
Effort :
• BPBD and District Social Service Office. North Kayong carries out a review of the refugee camps
• BPBD Kab. North Kayong remains on standby and monitoring the development of water debit
• BPBD Kab. North Kayong Evacuate residents to safe places such as school buildings, village offices, Swallow Houses, multi-purpose buildings
• BPBD Kab. North Kayong Provide food assistance and cooking utensils, mats, blankets.
• BPBD Kab. North Kayong urges the public to always be aware of extreme weather.
Current condition:
• Sunny weather
• 1 Missing Person who is the victim of a landslide so far has not been found.
• The water level is around 10-30 cm and the water debit is gradually decreasing.
• The community cannot carry out their usual activities, shops are flooded, only some of which are open are in Tanjung Satai Village, Dusun Tanjung.
• Transportation by vehicle is not possible, people walk and use life jackets and makeshift equipment to evacuate goods.
Urgent needs:
Clean water
Blanket
Fast food
Inflatable boat
Status:
• Emergency Response 14 to 27 July 2021
Source:
• BPBD West Kalimantan Head
• BPBD of North Kayong Regency
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
