Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Nganjuk Regency, East Java (08:17 Feb 14 2021)
Description
A. Landslide
Update: Monday, February 15, 2021, Pkl. 20.00 WIB
Chronological: - Due to rain with moderate to high intensity resulting in a landslide cliff on Sunday, February 14, 2021, at 18.30 WIB
Location:
• Ds. Ngetos, Kec. Ngetos, Kab. Nganjuk, East
Casualty:
• Recap of total 21 missing victims - 10 people are still in search - 9 people dead - 2 people were found injured • 14 people injured while saving themselves from landslides (treated at the puskesmas) • 54 families / 175 people affected • 156 People displaced
Material LOss:
- 8 housing units were severely damaged
Effort :
PEMKAB:
- TRC BPBD Kab. Nganjuk conducted a Rapid Assessment, coordinated with relevant agencies, together with the joint team to carry out evacuations and search for victims.
- Provision of Evacuation Posts
- Handling of Injured Victims
Prov / Kansarnas:
- BPBD Prov. East Java sent TRC Personnel Support and Equipment & Logistics for Natural Disasters Kab. Nganjuk.
- The Bansor Disaster Management Evaluation Meeting is attended by:
- BPBD Prov. East Java (Head of KL and Kasi for Emergency)
- Dandim 0810 Nganjuk (As Commander of Emergency Response)
- Kapolres Nganjuk
- Kadinsos Kab. Nganjuk (As Acting Head of BPBD Nganjuk Regency)
- Head of Ngetos District
- Representatives of the Nganjuk Polres Dokpol
- Dishub representative
- Basarnas representative
- Representatives of the District BPBD. Nganjuk
- Representatives of the District Health Office. Nganjuk
- PMI representative
- Satpol PP representatives
- Tagana Dinsos Kab. Nganjuk
- Established a Public Kitchen
Latest Condition:
-The weather is currently raining with light intensity -A total of 5 heavy equipment (excavators) have been prepared to help search for victims who are still missing.
Status:
- Regent Nganjuk establishes Emergency Response status for Floods and Landslides (still in process)
B. FLOOD
Update: Monday, February 15, 2021, Pkl. 20.00 WIB
Chronology: Due to high intensity rain causing the Kuncir River to overflow on Sunday, February 14, 2021, at 18.30 WIB
Location:
• Kec. Nganjuk, Kab. Nganjuk, Prov. East Java: - Ex. Ploso - Ex. Jatirejo - Ex. Payaman - Ex. Ganung kidul - Ex. Kauman - Ex. Werungotok - Ex. Kramat - Ex. Bogo - Ex. Cangkringan
• Kec. Berbek, Kab. Nganjuk, Prov. East Java: - Ds. Sendangbumen - Ds. Sonopathic - Ds. Grojogan
• Kec. Loceret, Kab. Nganjuk, Prov. East Java: - Ds. Sukorejo - Ds. Tanjungrejo - Ex. Ganungkidul
• Kec. Bagor, Kab. Nganjuk, Prov. East Java: - Ds. Girirejo
Fatalities:
- 52 people displaced
- The affected victim is still in the process of collecting data
Loss: - 4 Districts affected (data collection) - Access roads submerged in water - TMA ± 30 - 120 cm
Effort:
PEMKAB:
- TRC BPBD Kab. Nganjuk conducted rapid assessments, coordinated with relevant agencies and together with the joint team carried out the evacuation of victims
- Provision of Evacuation Posts
Prov / Kansarnas:
- BPBD Prov. East Java sent TRC Personnel Support and Equipment & Logistics for Natural Disasters Kab. Nganjuk.
