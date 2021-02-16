Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Nganjuk Regency, East Java (08:17 Feb 14 2021)

Description

A. Landslide

Update: Monday, February 15, 2021, Pkl. 20.00 WIB

Chronological: - Due to rain with moderate to high intensity resulting in a landslide cliff on Sunday, February 14, 2021, at 18.30 WIB

Location:

• Ds. Ngetos, Kec. Ngetos, Kab. Nganjuk, East

Casualty:

• Recap of total 21 missing victims - 10 people are still in search - 9 people dead - 2 people were found injured • 14 people injured while saving themselves from landslides (treated at the puskesmas) • 54 families / 175 people affected • 156 People displaced

Material LOss:

8 housing units were severely damaged

Effort :

PEMKAB:

TRC BPBD Kab. Nganjuk conducted a Rapid Assessment, coordinated with relevant agencies, together with the joint team to carry out evacuations and search for victims.

Provision of Evacuation Posts

Handling of Injured Victims

Prov / Kansarnas:

BPBD Prov. East Java sent TRC Personnel Support and Equipment & Logistics for Natural Disasters Kab. Nganjuk.

The Bansor Disaster Management Evaluation Meeting is attended by:

BPBD Prov. East Java (Head of KL and Kasi for Emergency)

Dandim 0810 Nganjuk (As Commander of Emergency Response)

Kapolres Nganjuk

Kadinsos Kab. Nganjuk (As Acting Head of BPBD Nganjuk Regency)

Head of Ngetos District

Representatives of the Nganjuk Polres Dokpol

Dishub representative

Basarnas representative

Representatives of the District BPBD. Nganjuk

Representatives of the District Health Office. Nganjuk

PMI representative

Satpol PP representatives

Tagana Dinsos Kab. Nganjuk

Established a Public Kitchen

Latest Condition:

-The weather is currently raining with light intensity -A total of 5 heavy equipment (excavators) have been prepared to help search for victims who are still missing.

Status:

Regent Nganjuk establishes Emergency Response status for Floods and Landslides (still in process)

B. FLOOD

Update: Monday, February 15, 2021, Pkl. 20.00 WIB

Chronology: Due to high intensity rain causing the Kuncir River to overflow on Sunday, February 14, 2021, at 18.30 WIB

Location:

• Kec. Nganjuk, Kab. Nganjuk, Prov. East Java: - Ex. Ploso - Ex. Jatirejo - Ex. Payaman - Ex. Ganung kidul - Ex. Kauman - Ex. Werungotok - Ex. Kramat - Ex. Bogo - Ex. Cangkringan

• Kec. Berbek, Kab. Nganjuk, Prov. East Java: - Ds. Sendangbumen - Ds. Sonopathic - Ds. Grojogan

• Kec. Loceret, Kab. Nganjuk, Prov. East Java: - Ds. Sukorejo - Ds. Tanjungrejo - Ex. Ganungkidul

• Kec. Bagor, Kab. Nganjuk, Prov. East Java: - Ds. Girirejo

Fatalities:

52 people displaced

The affected victim is still in the process of collecting data

Loss: - 4 Districts affected (data collection) - Access roads submerged in water - TMA ± 30 - 120 cm

Effort:

PEMKAB:

TRC BPBD Kab. Nganjuk conducted rapid assessments, coordinated with relevant agencies and together with the joint team carried out the evacuation of victims

Provision of Evacuation Posts

Prov / Kansarnas:

BPBD Prov. East Java sent TRC Personnel Support and Equipment & Logistics for Natural Disasters Kab. Nganjuk.

Established a Public Kitchen

