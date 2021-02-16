Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Nganjuk Regency, East Java (08:17 Feb 14 2021)

Description

A. Landslide

Update: Monday, February 15, 2021, Pkl. 20.00 WIB

Chronological: - Due to rain with moderate to high intensity resulting in a landslide cliff on Sunday, February 14, 2021, at 18.30 WIB

Location:

• Ds. Ngetos, Kec. Ngetos, Kab. Nganjuk, East

Casualty:

• Recap of total 21 missing victims - 10 people are still in search - 9 people dead - 2 people were found injured • 14 people injured while saving themselves from landslides (treated at the puskesmas) • 54 families / 175 people affected • 156 People displaced

Material LOss:

  • 8 housing units were severely damaged

Effort :

PEMKAB:

  • TRC BPBD Kab. Nganjuk conducted a Rapid Assessment, coordinated with relevant agencies, together with the joint team to carry out evacuations and search for victims.
  • Provision of Evacuation Posts
  • Handling of Injured Victims

Prov / Kansarnas:

  • BPBD Prov. East Java sent TRC Personnel Support and Equipment & Logistics for Natural Disasters Kab. Nganjuk.
  • The Bansor Disaster Management Evaluation Meeting is attended by:
  • BPBD Prov. East Java (Head of KL and Kasi for Emergency)
  • Dandim 0810 Nganjuk (As Commander of Emergency Response)
  • Kapolres Nganjuk
  • Kadinsos Kab. Nganjuk (As Acting Head of BPBD Nganjuk Regency)
  • Head of Ngetos District
  • Representatives of the Nganjuk Polres Dokpol
  • Dishub representative
  • Basarnas representative
  • Representatives of the District BPBD. Nganjuk
  • Representatives of the District Health Office. Nganjuk
  • PMI representative
  • Satpol PP representatives
  • Tagana Dinsos Kab. Nganjuk
  • Established a Public Kitchen

Latest Condition:

-The weather is currently raining with light intensity -A total of 5 heavy equipment (excavators) have been prepared to help search for victims who are still missing.

Status:

  • Regent Nganjuk establishes Emergency Response status for Floods and Landslides (still in process)

B. FLOOD

Update: Monday, February 15, 2021, Pkl. 20.00 WIB

Chronology: Due to high intensity rain causing the Kuncir River to overflow on Sunday, February 14, 2021, at 18.30 WIB

Location:

• Kec. Nganjuk, Kab. Nganjuk, Prov. East Java: - Ex. Ploso - Ex. Jatirejo - Ex. Payaman - Ex. Ganung kidul - Ex. Kauman - Ex. Werungotok - Ex. Kramat - Ex. Bogo - Ex. Cangkringan

• Kec. Berbek, Kab. Nganjuk, Prov. East Java: - Ds. Sendangbumen - Ds. Sonopathic - Ds. Grojogan

• Kec. Loceret, Kab. Nganjuk, Prov. East Java: - Ds. Sukorejo - Ds. Tanjungrejo - Ex. Ganungkidul

• Kec. Bagor, Kab. Nganjuk, Prov. East Java: - Ds. Girirejo

Fatalities:

  • 52 people displaced
  • The affected victim is still in the process of collecting data

Loss: - 4 Districts affected (data collection) - Access roads submerged in water - TMA ± 30 - 120 cm

Effort:

PEMKAB:

  • TRC BPBD Kab. Nganjuk conducted rapid assessments, coordinated with relevant agencies and together with the joint team carried out the evacuation of victims
  • Provision of Evacuation Posts

Prov / Kansarnas:

  • BPBD Prov. East Java sent TRC Personnel Support and Equipment & Logistics for Natural Disasters Kab. Nganjuk.
  • The Bansor Disaster Management Evaluation Meeting is attended by:
  • BPBD Prov. East Java (Head of KL and Kasi for Emergency)
  • Dandim 0810 Nganjuk (As Commander of Emergency Response)
  • Kapolres Nganjuk
  • Kadinsos Kab. Nganjuk (As Acting Head of BPBD Nganjuk Regency)
  • Head of Ngetos District
  • Representatives of the Nganjuk Polres Dokpol
  • Dishub representative
  • Basarnas representative
  • Representatives of the District BPBD. Nganjuk
  • Representatives of the District Health Office. Nganjuk
  • PMI representative
  • Satpol PP representatives
  • Tagana Dinsos Kab. Nganjuk
  • Established a Public Kitchen

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia Affected Area / Region: Nganjuk Regency, East Java

Casualties

Death: 9 Missing: 21 Injured: 16 Affected Families: 54 Affected Persons: 227 Displaced Persons: 208

Damages Damaged houses: 8

