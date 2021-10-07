Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Melawi Regency, West Kalimantan (4 Oct 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Melawi

DESCRIPTION

Floods and Landslides in Kab. Melawi, Prov. West Kalimantan

Chronology :

• Heavy rain caused flooding and landslides on Monday, October 4, 2021, 17.30 WIB

Location :

• Kab. Melawi

• Kec. Nanga Pinoh

• Ds. Tanjung Sari

• Kec. Menukung

• Ds. Sungai Sampuk

• Ds. Lihai

Impacts:

100 people:

• 93 people displaced due to flood

• 7 families affected by landslide

Material Losses:

• 1 unit of educational facilitiy

• 1 unit of the Islamic Boarding School

• 4 housing units affected by landslides

• 1 church unit affected by landslide

• Flood depth 100 - 400 cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Malawi together with the Batingsor Task Force went to the location and brought equipment and logistics as well as 2 pairs of tents.

• Parties involved

• BPBD Kab. Melawi

• Koramil Nanga Pinoh

• Polsek Nanga Pinoh

• Tagana

Latest Condition:

• Cloudy weather

• The flood has not subsided

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Melawi

