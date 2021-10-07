Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Melawi Regency, West Kalimantan (4 Oct 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Melawi
DESCRIPTION
Floods and Landslides in Kab. Melawi, Prov. West Kalimantan
Chronology :
• Heavy rain caused flooding and landslides on Monday, October 4, 2021, 17.30 WIB
Location :
• Kab. Melawi
• Kec. Nanga Pinoh
• Ds. Tanjung Sari
• Kec. Menukung
• Ds. Sungai Sampuk
• Ds. Lihai
Impacts:
100 people:
• 93 people displaced due to flood
• 7 families affected by landslide
Material Losses:
• 1 unit of educational facilitiy
• 1 unit of the Islamic Boarding School
• 4 housing units affected by landslides
• 1 church unit affected by landslide
• Flood depth 100 - 400 cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Malawi together with the Batingsor Task Force went to the location and brought equipment and logistics as well as 2 pairs of tents.
• Parties involved
• BPBD Kab. Melawi
• Koramil Nanga Pinoh
• Polsek Nanga Pinoh
• Tagana
Latest Condition:
• Cloudy weather
• The flood has not subsided
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Melawi
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
