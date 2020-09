Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Melawi Regency, West Kalimantan (03:23 Sep 7 2020)

Description

Cause: High intensity rainfall caused flash flood in 5 villages and landslide in mekar pelita on Sunday 6 Sep 2020 01.00 WIB.

Impact:

Pintas Village : 150 families/ 412 affected people.

Bora Village : 300 families/ 1251 affected people.

Kasai Village: 120 families/375 affected people.

Mekar Pelita Village: 215 families/721 affected people

* One casualty (15), A villager from Bora, Sayan subdistrict died because of hitting power pole which fell due to landslide (mekar Pelita) 02.00 wib (6/9).

Source: PUSDALOPS WA Group BNPB

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Melawi Regency, West Kalimantan

Casualties

Death: 1

Affected Families: 785

Affected Persons: 2759

Damages