Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Manado City, North Sulawesi (16 Jul 2021)
Floods and Landslides in Manado City, North Sulawesi Province
Chronology : Due to high intensity rain on Friday, July 16, 2021, Pkl. 22.00 WIB
Location :
Kec. Tikala
Kel. Paal IV
Kel. Taas
Kel. Tikala
Kel. Banjer
Kec. Wanea
Kel. Karombasan Utara
Kel. Karombasan Selatan
Kec. Paal Dua
Kel. Malendeng
Kel. Paal Dua
Kec. Malalayang
Kel. Bahu
Kel. Malalayang
Kec. Singkil
Kel. Ternate Baru
Kel. Ketang Baru
Kel. Ternate Tanjung
Kel. Karame
Kec. Sario
Kel. Titiwungan Selatan
Kel. Sario Utara
Kel. Ranotana
Kec. Wenang
Kel. Mahakeret Timur
Casualty :
• 85 families affected
Material Losses:
• 71 housing units affected
• Flood depth 60-100 cm
Effort :
• Manado City BPBD conducts data collection and coordinates with related agencies
Up-to-date Condition:
• The flood has receded
Source:
• BPBD Manado City
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
