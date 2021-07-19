Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Manado City, North Sulawesi (16 Jul 2021)

Floods and Landslides in Manado City, North Sulawesi Province

Chronology : Due to high intensity rain on Friday, July 16, 2021, Pkl. 22.00 WIB

Location :

  • Kec. Tikala

  • Kel. Paal IV

  • Kel. Taas

  • Kel. Tikala

  • Kel. Banjer

  • Kec. Wanea

  • Kel. Karombasan Utara

  • Kel. Karombasan Selatan

  • Kec. Paal Dua

  • Kel. Malendeng

  • Kel. Paal Dua

  • Kec. Malalayang

  • Kel. Bahu

  • Kel. Malalayang

  • Kec. Singkil

  • Kel. Ternate Baru

  • Kel. Ketang Baru

  • Kel. Ternate Tanjung

  • Kel. Karame

  • Kec. Sario

  • Kel. Titiwungan Selatan

  • Kel. Sario Utara

  • Kel. Ranotana

  • Kec. Wenang

  • Kel. Mahakeret Timur

Casualty :

• 85 families affected

Material Losses:

• 71 housing units affected

• Flood depth 60-100 cm

Effort :

• Manado City BPBD conducts data collection and coordinates with related agencies

Up-to-date Condition:

• The flood has receded

Source:

• BPBD Manado City

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
