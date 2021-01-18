Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Manado City, North Sulawesi (15:09 Jan 16 2021)

Description

Chronology: Due to rain with high intensity and unstable soil structure on Saturday, January 16th. 15.09 WITA

Location:

Kec. Tikala : Kel. Paal 4

Kec. Paal Dua : Kel. Dendengan Dalam, Kel. Dendengan Luar, Kel. Perkamil

Kec. Malalayang : kel. Malalayang Barat

Kec. Sario : Kel. Sario, Kel. Titiwungen

Kec. Bunaken : Kel. Bailang

Kec. Tuminting : Kel. Mahawu

Kec. Mapanget : Kel. Kairagi

Kec. Tikala : Kel. Banjer

Kec. Singkil : Kel. Ternate Baru, Kel. Ketang Baru, kel. karame, kel. Ternate tanjung

Kec. Wenang: Kel. Komo LuarLuar, Kel. Pakowa

Fatalities :

• 5 people (MD)

• 1 person is missing

• 500 people displaced (data collection)

Material Loss:

• 2 housing units (RB)

• 10 housing units (RS)

• TMA 50-300 cm

Effort :

• BPBD Prov. North Sulawesi and Manado City BPBD conducted a rapid assessment and evacuation with SAR, TNI / POLRI, Community and Volunteers

• The Manado City BPBD distributed ready-to-eat food to the refugees

Latest Condition:

• The current flood is gradually receding

Source:

• Mr. Joi Oroh Kalak BPBD North Sulawesi Province & Mrs. Lee Bawby Pusdalops BPBD Manado City

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

