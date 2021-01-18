Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Manado City, North Sulawesi (15:09 Jan 16 2021)
Description
Chronology: Due to rain with high intensity and unstable soil structure on Saturday, January 16th. 15.09 WITA
Location:
Kec. Tikala : Kel. Paal 4
Kec. Paal Dua : Kel. Dendengan Dalam, Kel. Dendengan Luar, Kel. Perkamil
Kec. Malalayang : kel. Malalayang Barat
Kec. Sario : Kel. Sario, Kel. Titiwungen
Kec. Bunaken : Kel. Bailang
Kec. Tuminting : Kel. Mahawu
Kec. Mapanget : Kel. Kairagi
Kec. Tikala : Kel. Banjer
Kec. Singkil : Kel. Ternate Baru, Kel. Ketang Baru, kel. karame, kel. Ternate tanjung
Kec. Wenang: Kel. Komo LuarLuar, Kel. Pakowa
Fatalities :
• 5 people (MD)
• 1 person is missing
• 500 people displaced (data collection)
Material Loss:
• 2 housing units (RB)
• 10 housing units (RS)
• TMA 50-300 cm
Effort :
• BPBD Prov. North Sulawesi and Manado City BPBD conducted a rapid assessment and evacuation with SAR, TNI / POLRI, Community and Volunteers
• The Manado City BPBD distributed ready-to-eat food to the refugees
Latest Condition:
• The current flood is gradually receding
Source:
• Mr. Joi Oroh Kalak BPBD North Sulawesi Province & Mrs. Lee Bawby Pusdalops BPBD Manado City
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Manado City, North Sulawesi
Casualties
Death: 5
Missing: 1
Affected Families: 100
Affected Persons: 500
Displaced Persons: 500
Damages
Damaged houses: 12