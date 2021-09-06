Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Mamasa Regency, West Sulawesi (4 Sep 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Mamasa
DESCRIPTION
Floods and Landslides in Kab. Mamasa, Prov. West Sulawesi
Chronology :
• Rain with high intensity overflows the Burana river causing Floods and Landslides on Saturday, 04 September 2021, Pkl. 16.00 WITA
Location :
Kec. Tabulahan
• Ds. Burana
• Ds. Pangandaran
Impacts:
• ± 127 HH displaced (in data collection)
Material Losses:
• 127 houses damaged (in data collection)
• 2 Bridge units damaged.
• Road access to the disaster area is covered by landslides.
• Hundreds of people's Livestock were swept away.
• Economic Sector :
- The community's rice fields/plantations were destroyed.
- The irrigation of the rice fields was destroyed.
• Clean water facilities were destroyed.
• Flood depth 5-6 Mater.
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Mamasa visited the location, collected data and established refugee posts in Burana and Pangandaran villages.
• BPBD Kab. Mamasa mobilized the community to carry out the rescue of drifting community property.
• Elements involved : BPBD Kab. Mamasa, Social Service, Public Works Service, TNI-POLRI, Tagana, Jituratnata Team and local residents.
Obstacles in the field:
• Distribution of emergency handling logistics was hampered due to the cut off road access to the location.
Latest Condition:
• Light rain in the afternoon
• The flood has receded
Urgent needs:
• Home Improvement and Physical Recovery.
• Refugee needs (data collection)
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Mamasa
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
