Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Malang City, East Java Province (17:00 Jan 18 2021)

Description

Floods and landslides were reported in Malang City, Prov. East Java

Chronology:

• Due to high-intensity rain and unstable soil structure on Monday 18 January 2021 at 17.00 WIB

Location:

klojen district

go out together

kelurahan klojen

Gadingkasari Village

breadfruit sub-district

breadfruit village

Karangbesuki Village

outahan tanjungrejo

lowokwaru sub-district

Lowokwaru Village

Mojolangu Village

Kedungkandang District

Sawojajar Village

Casualty:

• 1 missing person (data collection)

• 2 families fled to a relative's house

Material Loss:

• 260 housing units submerged (data collection)

• 2 motorbikes were washed away

• TMA 20-50 cm

Effort :

• BPBD Malang City conducts rapid assessments and coordinates with related agencies

• Malang City BPBD Appeals to residents to always be aware of disasters near their location of residence

Advanced Condition:

• The current flood is gradually receding

Source: Pusdalops BPBD Malang City

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Malang City, East Java Province

Casualties

Missing: 1

Affected Families: 260

Affected Persons: 1300

Displaced Persons: 10

Damages

Damaged houses: 260