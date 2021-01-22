Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Malang City, East Java Province (17:00 Jan 18 2021)
Description
Floods and landslides were reported in Malang City, Prov. East Java
Chronology:
• Due to high-intensity rain and unstable soil structure on Monday 18 January 2021 at 17.00 WIB
Location:
klojen district
go out together
kelurahan klojen
Gadingkasari Village
breadfruit sub-district
breadfruit village
Karangbesuki Village
outahan tanjungrejo
lowokwaru sub-district
Lowokwaru Village
Mojolangu Village
Kedungkandang District
Sawojajar Village
Casualty:
• 1 missing person (data collection)
• 2 families fled to a relative's house
Material Loss:
• 260 housing units submerged (data collection)
• 2 motorbikes were washed away
• TMA 20-50 cm
Effort :
• BPBD Malang City conducts rapid assessments and coordinates with related agencies
• Malang City BPBD Appeals to residents to always be aware of disasters near their location of residence
Advanced Condition:
• The current flood is gradually receding
Source: Pusdalops BPBD Malang City
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Malang City, East Java Province
Casualties
Missing: 1
Affected Families: 260
Affected Persons: 1300
Displaced Persons: 10
Damages
Damaged houses: 260