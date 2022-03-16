Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Luwu Regency (South Sulawesi) (14 Mar 2022)
Sulawesi Selatan, Indonesia
Event Date : Mon, 14 Mar 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000323-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Mon, 14 Mar 2022 17:30:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Luwu
DESCRIPTION
Cause: Heavy rainfall and overflowing of the rivers
Location:
• Kec. Latimojong
- Ds. Ranteballa
- Ds. Kadundung
- Ds. Buntu Sarek
- Ds. Lambanan
• Kec. Bajo Barat
- Ds. Bone Lemo
- Ds. Saronda
- Ds. Tetekang
- Ds. Mardinding
- Ds. Kadong-Kadong
• Kec. Suli
- Ds. Cimpu Utara
- Ds. Malela