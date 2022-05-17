Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Luwu Regency (South Sulawesi) (10 May 2022)

Sulawesi Selatan, Indonesia

Event Date : Tue, 10 May 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000535-IDN | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Tue, 10 May 2022 12:31:49

AFFECTED AREA/S

Luwu

DESCRIPTION

Chronology : Triggered by rain with moderate to heavy intensity and caused floods and landslides which closed the road access between villages on Tuesday, 10 May 2022, Pkl. 15.00 WITA. BPBD Prov. South Sulawesi forwards the information on the Early Warning of potential rains to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the community to be alert to the threat of Hydrometeorological Disasters. BPBD Kab. Luwu coordinates with relevant authorities BPBD Kab. Luwu conducts an on-site assessment.