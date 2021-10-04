Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Luwu Regency, South Sulawesi (03 Oct 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Luwu
DESCRIPTION
Flash Floods and Landslides in Kab. Luwu, Prov. South Sulawesi
Chronology :
• Due to the high intensity rain that caused the overflow of the Batusitanduk River on Sunday, October 03, 2021, Pkl. 16.30 WITA
Location :
• Kec. Walenrang
• Kec. Walenrang Barat
• Kec. Walenrang Utara
• Kec. Walenrang Timur
• Kec. Lemasi
• Kec. Lemasi Timur
(The affected villages are still in the data collection)
Fatalities :
• ± 127 people displaced
• 12,000 people isolated in the Kec. West Walenrang
• 4 people missing (1 person found alive, 3 people still in search)
• 20 people injured.
Material Losses:
• 60 affected housing units (data collection)
• Flood depth ± 1 - 3 meters
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Luwu carried out a quick assessment, coordinated with relevant agencies and together with a joint team evacuated victims
• The Deputy Regent of Luwu has visited the scene
• BPBD Kab. Luwu has distributed logistical assistance to affected victims
Latest Condition:
Monday, 04 October 2021, Pkl. 08.00 WIB :
• Rain with light intensity
• Be aware of aftershocks, considering that the Batusitanduk River is still covered with trees and heaps of soil in the upper reaches of the river
• Information on 28 missing persons is not true (Hoax)
• This morning, all BPBD Teams conducted a search using motorbikes because 4-wheeled vehicles could not enter.
• Today the Team again conducts Evacuation and Search.
• TMA gradually recedes
Urgent needs :
• Refugee tent
• Refugee logistics
Officers involved:
1. BPBD TRC Kab. Luwu
2. TNI
3. POLRI
4. TAGANA DINSOS
5. SAR Maleo Luwu Timur
6. PSC 119 Palopo
7. PMI Luwu
8. Apparatus and Local Community
9. Media
10. Batara Guru Rescue Lutim
11. HMPS HES IAIN Palopo
12.BEM Law Unanda
13.BASARNAS
14.PSC 119 Luwu
15. DAMKAR Luwu
16. BRIMOB Baebunta
17. PMI North Luwu
18. Youth Pancasila Luwu
19. Nature lovers throughout Luwu Raya
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Luwu Mr. Rahmadaria
• Walenrang Govt. Official
• Walenrang Barat Govt Officials
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
