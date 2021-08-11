Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Lebak Regency, Banten (9 Aug 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Lebak

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Tangerang, Prov. Banten

Chronology :

• Due to heavy rains for ± 5 hours, the Ciberang River and several tributaries overflowed.

• Time of occurrence Monday, 09 August 2021, 19.00 WIB

Location :

• Kec. Rangkasbitung

• Kec. Cibadak

• Kec. Kalanganyar

• Kec. Warunggunung

• Kec. Cikulur

• Kec. Lebak Gedong

Casualties:

• 1,239 HH / 4,496 Affected Persons

• 102 HHs evacuated at Attaubah Mosque and Rangkas Bitung Barat Village Hall

Material Losses:

• 1,259 houses submerged

• 3 Houses Damaged due to landslide

• 3 Bridges

• 4 pesantren affected

• Flood depth 30-100 cm.

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Lebak inspects the location and conducts a quick review

• BPBD Kab. Lebak lowered 2 inflatable boats to evacuate residents, distribute logistics, establish a public kitchen and clean up after the flood.

• Status determination is still in progress.

Latest Condition:

• The current condition of the water is gradually receding.

• Refugees have returned to their respective homes on August 10, 2021, 13.00 WIB

Source: BPBD Kab. Lebak

