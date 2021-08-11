Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Lebak Regency, Banten (9 Aug 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Lebak
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Tangerang, Prov. Banten
Chronology :
• Due to heavy rains for ± 5 hours, the Ciberang River and several tributaries overflowed.
• Time of occurrence Monday, 09 August 2021, 19.00 WIB
Location :
• Kec. Rangkasbitung
• Kec. Cibadak
• Kec. Kalanganyar
• Kec. Warunggunung
• Kec. Cikulur
• Kec. Lebak Gedong
Casualties:
• 1,239 HH / 4,496 Affected Persons
• 102 HHs evacuated at Attaubah Mosque and Rangkas Bitung Barat Village Hall
Material Losses:
• 1,259 houses submerged
• 3 Houses Damaged due to landslide
• 3 Bridges
• 4 pesantren affected
• Flood depth 30-100 cm.
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Lebak inspects the location and conducts a quick review
• BPBD Kab. Lebak lowered 2 inflatable boats to evacuate residents, distribute logistics, establish a public kitchen and clean up after the flood.
• Status determination is still in progress.
Latest Condition:
• The current condition of the water is gradually receding.
• Refugees have returned to their respective homes on August 10, 2021, 13.00 WIB
Source: BPBD Kab. Lebak
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
