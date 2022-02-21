Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Lebak Regency (Banten) (17 Feb 2022)
Banten, Indonesia
Event Date : Thu, 17 Feb 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000205-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Thu, 17 Feb 2022 17:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Lebak
DESCRIPTION
Cause: Heavy rainfall and overflowing of Cicarub River
Location:
● Kec. Cibeber, Ds. Hegarmanah, Ds. Gunungwangun, Ds. Neglasari
● Kec. Leuwidamar, Ds. Kanekes
● Kec. Cirinten, Ds. Cibarani
Effort: BPBD Lebak Regency coordinate with Kecamatan and Kelurahan Authorities in the affected areas to conduct data collection
Latest condition: Flood has receded