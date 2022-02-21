Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Lebak Regency (Banten) (17 Feb 2022)

Banten, Indonesia

Event Date : Thu, 17 Feb 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000205-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Thu, 17 Feb 2022 17:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Lebak

DESCRIPTION

Cause: Heavy rainfall and overflowing of Cicarub River

Location:

● Kec. Cibeber, Ds. Hegarmanah, Ds. Gunungwangun, Ds. Neglasari

● Kec. Leuwidamar, Ds. Kanekes

● Kec. Cirinten, Ds. Cibarani

Effort: BPBD Lebak Regency coordinate with Kecamatan and Kelurahan Authorities in the affected areas to conduct data collection

Latest condition: Flood has receded

