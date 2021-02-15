Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Kebumen Regency, Central Java (19:00 Feb 9 2021)

Description

Due to heavy rain on Tuesday Feb 9th at 19,00 WIB, that breaking the Embankment of the Lesung river with ± 10 meters long in Prembun Sub District, inundated several area in Padureso Sub District (Merden, Balingasal, Sidotto, Kalijering, Prembun, Pesunigan villages). The Water Level is bout 30 – 150 cm and last information the the water is receded.

Source:

Pusdalop BPBD Kebumen Phone#: 081212800568 pusdalop_bnpb Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Padureso Sub District, Kebumen

Casualties

Death: 2

Injured: 1

Affected Families: 108

Affected Persons: 550

Displaced Persons: 90

Evacuation Centre: 1

Damages

Damaged houses: 4Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 1