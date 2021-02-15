Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Kebumen Regency, Central Java (19:00 Feb 9 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Description

Due to heavy rain on Tuesday Feb 9th at 19,00 WIB, that breaking the Embankment of the Lesung river with ± 10 meters long in Prembun Sub District, inundated several area in Padureso Sub District (Merden, Balingasal, Sidotto, Kalijering, Prembun, Pesunigan villages). The Water Level is bout 30 – 150 cm and last information the the water is receded.

Source:

  1. Pusdalop BPBD Kebumen Phone#: 081212800568
  2. pusdalop_bnpb
  3. Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Padureso Sub District, Kebumen

Casualties

Death: 2
Injured: 1
Affected Families: 108
Affected Persons: 550
Displaced Persons: 90
Evacuation Centre: 1

Damages

Damaged houses: 4Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 1

Related Content