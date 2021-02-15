Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Kebumen Regency, Central Java (19:00 Feb 9 2021)
Description
Due to heavy rain on Tuesday Feb 9th at 19,00 WIB, that breaking the Embankment of the Lesung river with ± 10 meters long in Prembun Sub District, inundated several area in Padureso Sub District (Merden, Balingasal, Sidotto, Kalijering, Prembun, Pesunigan villages). The Water Level is bout 30 – 150 cm and last information the the water is receded.
Source:
- Pusdalop BPBD Kebumen Phone#: 081212800568
- pusdalop_bnpb
- Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Padureso Sub District, Kebumen
Casualties
Death: 2
Injured: 1
Affected Families: 108
Affected Persons: 550
Displaced Persons: 90
Evacuation Centre: 1
Damages
Damaged houses: 4Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 1