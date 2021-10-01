Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Kaur Regency, Bengkulu (29 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kaur

DESCRIPTION

Floods and Landslides in Kab. Kaur, Prov. Bengkulu

Update : Thursday, September 30, 2021 Pkl. 19.00 WIB

Chronology :

• Very high rainfall and overflow of Bintuan River, on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 Pkl. 19.30 WIB

Location :

Kec. Tetap

• Ds. Muara Tetap

• Ds. Padang Binjai

• Ds. Pagar Dewa

• Ds. Tanjung Dalam

• Kec. Kaur Selatan

• Ds. Tanjung Besar

• Ds. Sekunyit

• Ds. Suka Bandung

• Ds. Air Dingin

• Ds. Pasar Baru

• Ds. Pasar Lama

• Ds. Gedung Sako

• Ds. Jembatan Dua

• Ds. Pengubaiyan

• Ds. Pahlawan Ratu

• Ds. Pasar Sauh

• Ds. Kepala Pasar

• Ds. Padang Petron

• Ds. Sawah Jangkung

• Ds. Selasih

• Ds. Padang Genteng

• Ds. Gedung Sako II

• Ds. Sinar Pagi

• Kel. Bandar

• Kec. Semidang Gumay

• Ds. Cahya Bathin

Impacts:

• 18,500 people affected

• 100 souls evacuate to a safe place

Material Losses:

• 1,501 housing units affected

• 15 boats lost

• 1 bridge

• 1 fruit shop

• 4 roads

• ±250 Ha of affected paddy fields

• Flood depth ± 40 - 120 cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Kaur coordinates with TNI/POLRI and related agencies to carry out evacuations and data collection

Urgent needs :

• Fast food

• Environmental cleaning equipment

• Drugs

• Vitamins

Latest Condition:

Thursday, September 30, 2021 Pkl. 19.00 WIB

• The flood has receded

• Refugees have returned to their homes

• Tonight's weather is raining with light intensity

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Kaur

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops