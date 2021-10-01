Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Kaur Regency, Bengkulu (29 Sep 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Kaur
DESCRIPTION
Floods and Landslides in Kab. Kaur, Prov. Bengkulu
Update : Thursday, September 30, 2021 Pkl. 19.00 WIB
Chronology :
• Very high rainfall and overflow of Bintuan River, on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 Pkl. 19.30 WIB
Location :
Kec. Tetap
• Ds. Muara Tetap
• Ds. Padang Binjai
• Ds. Pagar Dewa
• Ds. Tanjung Dalam
• Kec. Kaur Selatan
• Ds. Tanjung Besar
• Ds. Sekunyit
• Ds. Suka Bandung
• Ds. Air Dingin
• Ds. Pasar Baru
• Ds. Pasar Lama
• Ds. Gedung Sako
• Ds. Jembatan Dua
• Ds. Pengubaiyan
• Ds. Pahlawan Ratu
• Ds. Pasar Sauh
• Ds. Kepala Pasar
• Ds. Padang Petron
• Ds. Sawah Jangkung
• Ds. Selasih
• Ds. Padang Genteng
• Ds. Gedung Sako II
• Ds. Sinar Pagi
• Kel. Bandar
• Kec. Semidang Gumay
• Ds. Cahya Bathin
Impacts:
• 18,500 people affected
• 100 souls evacuate to a safe place
Material Losses:
• 1,501 housing units affected
• 15 boats lost
• 1 bridge
• 1 fruit shop
• 4 roads
• ±250 Ha of affected paddy fields
• Flood depth ± 40 - 120 cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Kaur coordinates with TNI/POLRI and related agencies to carry out evacuations and data collection
Urgent needs :
• Fast food
• Environmental cleaning equipment
• Drugs
• Vitamins
Latest Condition:
Thursday, September 30, 2021 Pkl. 19.00 WIB
• The flood has receded
• Refugees have returned to their homes
• Tonight's weather is raining with light intensity
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Kaur
