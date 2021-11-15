Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Jember Regency, East Java (11 Nov 2021)

Jawa Timur, Indonesia

Event Date : Wed, 10 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000946-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Thu, 11 Nov 2021 11:48:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Jember

DESCRIPTION

Floods and Landslides in Kab. Jember, Prov. East Java

Chronology :

• Triggered by high-intensity rain accompanied by unstable soil structure on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, Pkl. 18.00 WIB

Location :

Kec. Tanggul

Ds. Manggisan

Kec. Semboro

Ds. Pondok Joyo

Ds. Pondok dalem

Kec. Tanggul

Ds. Kramat Sukoharjo

Kec. Sumberbaru

Ds. Gelang

Impacts:

• 116 families affected

• 100 people displaced to the village hall (still in the data collection)

Material Losses:

• 116 houses

• 1 school

• 1 prayer room

• 1 bridge

• Road

• Flood depth 30-70 cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Jember went to the location to collect data and evacuate the affected victims

• BPBD Kab. Jember distributes logistical assistance to refugees at the Pondok Joyo village hall

Up-to-date Condition:

Wednesday, November 10, 2021, Pkl. 19.00 WIB

• The weather is currently raining with moderate intensity

• BPBD Kab. Jember is still doing data collection in the field

Source :

• Pusdalops Kab. Jember

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

