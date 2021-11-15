Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding and Landslide in Jember Regency, East Java (11 Nov 2021)
Jawa Timur, Indonesia
Event Date : Wed, 10 Nov 2021
Impact Update Date : Thu, 11 Nov 2021 11:48:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Jember
DESCRIPTION
Floods and Landslides in Kab. Jember, Prov. East Java
Chronology :
• Triggered by high-intensity rain accompanied by unstable soil structure on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, Pkl. 18.00 WIB
Location :
Kec. Tanggul
Ds. Manggisan
Kec. Semboro
Ds. Pondok Joyo
Ds. Pondok dalem
Kec. Tanggul
Ds. Kramat Sukoharjo
Kec. Sumberbaru
Ds. Gelang
Impacts:
• 116 families affected
• 100 people displaced to the village hall (still in the data collection)
Material Losses:
• 116 houses
• 1 school
• 1 prayer room
• 1 bridge
• Road
• Flood depth 30-70 cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Jember went to the location to collect data and evacuate the affected victims
• BPBD Kab. Jember distributes logistical assistance to refugees at the Pondok Joyo village hall
Up-to-date Condition:
Wednesday, November 10, 2021, Pkl. 19.00 WIB
• The weather is currently raining with moderate intensity
• BPBD Kab. Jember is still doing data collection in the field
Source :
• Pusdalops Kab. Jember
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
